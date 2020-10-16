Allegra Muzzillo

Home Upgrades That Pay Off
These 10 around-the-house improvements are well worth the investment.
A dreary space gets a modern transformation with a few clutter-busting tricks.
The Best Digital Cameras
Check out the best digital cameras.
With four kids under 9, this mom had a jam-packed info center―and needed help.
Real Simple cracked this case of cold-clutter chaos.
Oven-to-Table Pieces
These double-duty dishes help get meals to guests in a flash―and look darn good doing it.
7 Striking Wall Clocks
Not enough minutes in the day to shop? Order one of these eight timepieces.
Fall Entertaining Essentials
These seven lovely basics will impress your guests― all of them―this season.