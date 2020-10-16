Allegra Muzzillo
Home Upgrades That Pay Off
Article
These 10 around-the-house improvements are well worth the investment.
By Allegra Muzzillo
A Cluttered Laundry Room Gets Organized
Gallery
A dreary space gets a modern transformation with a few clutter-busting tricks.
By Allegra Muzzillo
The Best Digital Cameras
Gallery
Check out the best digital cameras.
By Allegra Muzzillo
Before and After: Family Bulletin Board
Gallery
With four kids under 9, this mom had a jam-packed info center―and needed help.
By Allegra Muzzillo
Before and After: A Refrigerator Makeover
Gallery
Real Simple cracked this case of cold-clutter chaos.
By Allegra Muzzillo
Oven-to-Table Pieces
Gallery
These double-duty dishes help get meals to guests in a flash―and look darn good doing it.
By Allegra Muzzillo
7 Striking Wall Clocks
Gallery
Not enough minutes in the day to shop? Order one of these eight timepieces.
By Allegra Muzzillo
Fall Entertaining Essentials
Gallery
These seven lovely basics will impress your guests― all of them―this season.
By Allegra Muzzillo
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com