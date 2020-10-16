Alison Cayne

One of our favorite recipes from the kids’ classes at Haven's Kitchen is a Southeast Asian-inspired vermicelli salad. It inspires young students to eat an array of fresh and pickled vegetables, but equally important, the fun of the noodles and the sweet-meets-spicy chili sauce creates a lot of excitement and laughter in the teaching kitchen. The sweetness of this sauce is a good counterpoint to the heat of the chiles. Drizzle on grain bowls or grilled fish to give them a tasty kick.