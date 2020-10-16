Alison Cayne

One of our favorite recipes from the kids’ classes at Haven's Kitchen is a Southeast Asian-inspired vermicelli salad. It inspires young students to eat an array of fresh and pickled vegetables, but equally important, the fun of the noodles and the sweet-meets-spicy chili sauce creates a lot of excitement and laughter in the teaching kitchen. The sweetness of this sauce is a good counterpoint to the heat of the chiles. Drizzle on grain bowls or grilled fish to give them a tasty kick.
If you want a light meal with Southeast Asian flavors, look no further. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or roasted tofu for a protein boost. If you’re not feeling like sweet chili sauce, try a peanut dressing or fish sauce vinaigrette for a more Vietnamese-style bún. Top with sliced scallions and chopped peanuts.
This dressing has the bones of nuoc cham, a Vietnamese “mother” sauce. It pairs the brininess of fish sauce with the boldness of sambal oelek. However, if Sriracha is your spicy pantry staple, it makes a fine substitute. Use this dressing on roasted vegetables like Brussels sprouts or in a rice noodle salad. Thai chiles pack a punch, so if you are sensitive to heat, skip the pepper.
This recipe calls for you to grill the cabbage, but if you don’t have a grill, don’t worry: using raw and thinly sliced cabbage also works well. Mixing red and green cabbage adds beautiful color to the dish, but you can always choose just one or the other. Make this slaw a main course by serving it alongside a simple roast chicken or seared salmon.