Alicia Brunker

Well that was awkward.
Your outdated countertops aren’t the only item in the kitchen that need a makeover.
With Kate Middleton about to give birth to the third royal baby any day now, it has been reported that her younger sister, Pippa, is pregnant with her and husband James Matthews's first child.
Plus, a foolproof trick for getting rid of the stuff you really don't need—and cutting the clutter in your closet once and for all.
The good news: with one little trick, you can get your clothes much cleaner and make them last longer, too.
Grab those scissors—it’s time to get creative!
This classic wallpaper mistake will date your home (and you!) by decades.
Trying to create the perfect gallery wall in your living room? Put away the stepladder. You’re not going to need it.