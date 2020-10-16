Alice Park
You Should Throw Away Your Germy Kitchen Sponge Immediately. Here’s How to Wash Your Dishes Instead
Sponge, rag or brush? Here’s what cleaning experts say about the safest way to wash your dishes if you’re not running them through a dishwasher
Strawberries Top the “Dirty Dozen” List of Fruits and Vegetables With the Most Pesticides
The Environmental Working Group issued its latest report on produce and pesticides, and some of your favorites may be on the organization’s Dirty Dozen list
Scientists Have Discovered a New Organ in the Human Body. What Is the Interstitium?
Researchers report a never-before recognized human organ hiding in plain sight.
Being Sleepy During the Day Could Be a Warning Sign of Alzheimer’s
A study explores how daytime drowsiness may be linked to the disease
Almost Half of Americans Have High Blood Pressure Under New Guidelines
Here's what you need to know.
Pesticides In Produce Linked to Women Not Getting Pregnant with IVF
A new study links exposure to pesticides from fruits and vegetables to lower success rates with IVF
These Nine Behaviors Could Prevent a Third of Dementia Cases
Some effective ways of preventing dementia don’t involve high-tech or expensive strategies
Coffee Drinkers Really Do Live Longer
Researchers have found that drinking coffee—both decaf and regular—is linked to a longer life.
