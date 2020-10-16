Alice Park

You Should Throw Away Your Germy Kitchen Sponge Immediately. Here’s How to Wash Your Dishes Instead
Article
Sponge, rag or brush? Here’s what cleaning experts say about the safest way to wash your dishes if you’re not running them through a dishwasher
The Environmental Working Group issued its latest report on produce and pesticides, and some of your favorites may be on the organization’s Dirty Dozen list
Researchers report a never-before recognized human organ hiding in plain sight.
A study explores how daytime drowsiness may be linked to the disease
Here's what you need to know.
A new study links exposure to pesticides from fruits and vegetables to lower success rates with IVF
Some effective ways of preventing dementia don’t involve high-tech or expensive strategies
Researchers have found that drinking coffee—both decaf and regular—is linked to a longer life.