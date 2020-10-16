Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto

The Best Lip Pencils
Gallery
Lip liners and lip pencils can do everything from contour to hydrate. Here are the sharpest options, chosen from more than 50.
How to heal dry skin, ace eyeliner application, curl stick-straight hair, and master other beauty skills—each in three simple steps.
5 Ways to Get Rid of Oily Skin
Gallery
This mix of mattifiers, picked from more than 30 contenders, will get rid of excess facial oil when it’s not your time to shine.
Tips for saving overplucked eyebrows.
Even if winter weather keeps you indoors, you can maintain a healthy glow with these products.
6 Rich Body Washes for Dry Skin
Gallery
In winter’s rough winds and chills, these cleansers will exfoliate and moisturize to keep skin healthy.
The Best Manicure Tools
Gallery
After cutting, filing, buffing, and clipping with more than 50 different implements, testers deemed these five the handiest.