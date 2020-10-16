Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
The Best Lip Pencils
Gallery
Lip liners and lip pencils can do everything from contour to hydrate. Here are the sharpest options, chosen from more than 50.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Back-to-Basics Beauty Tips and Tricks
Gallery
How to heal dry skin, ace eyeliner application, curl stick-straight hair, and master other beauty skills—each in three simple steps.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
5 Ways to Get Rid of Oily Skin
Gallery
This mix of mattifiers, picked from more than 30 contenders, will get rid of excess facial oil when it’s not your time to shine.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
I Overplucked! How Can I Make My Eyebrows Grow Back Faster?
Article
Tips for saving overplucked eyebrows.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
6 Products for Naturally Glowing Skin
Gallery
Even if winter weather keeps you indoors, you can maintain a healthy glow with these products.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
6 Rich Body Washes for Dry Skin
Gallery
In winter’s rough winds and chills, these cleansers will exfoliate and moisturize to keep skin healthy.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
9 Discounts on Great Beauty Supplies
Gallery
Use these RS.com-exclusive deals—available until March 3, 2013, while supplies last—to stock up on finds from hair ties to perfumes.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
The Best Manicure Tools
Gallery
After cutting, filing, buffing, and clipping with more than 50 different implements, testers deemed these five the handiest.
By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
