Alexandra Gonzalez

6 Great Skin-Care Starter Sets
Gallery
When you want to try a product line, a sample kit allows you to thoroughly test it on your skin without having to shell out for full-price items. These six are the best we’ve seen.
With a $50 investment, you can create a perfectly composed makeup bag with these six essential beauty products.
These gems deliver high-end results at budget-friendly prices.
With such high-performing, affordably priced products, there’s no need to break the bank to have flawless skin.
6 Standout Face Mist Picks
Gallery
A quick spritz will not only cool you but also mist your skin with antioxidants and healing extracts.
The Best Nail Polish Brands
Gallery
Looking to score a perfect 10? In a battle among 35 brands (and hundreds of shades and formulas), these brushed off the competition.
The Best Face Serum Picks
Gallery
Yes, using one of these lightweight concoctions adds a step to your routine, but with their powerful antioxidants they can make the difference between dull and radiant skin.
Find the Best Hairbrush for You
Gallery
Different strokes for different folks: These five winners—chosen from more than 35 contenders—straighten, volumize, detangle, and more.