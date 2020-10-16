Ale Russian
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Kids Deacon and Ava's Graduations: 'You Did It!'
Article
Congratulations to Ava and Deacon!
By Ale Russian
Saoirse Ronan Thanks Her Mom on FaceTime During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Article
The actress won for Lady Bird.
By Ale Russian
A First Look at The Glass Castle Trailer
Article
Brie Larson‘s next big dramatic turn is in one of the summer's most anticipated films. 
By Ale Russian
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com