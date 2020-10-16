Adina Steiman

They say that the simplest recipes are the test of a good cook. Chicken salad is deceptively straightforward, since it’s in the cooking method and subsequent flavor parings that a truly excellent rendition comes together. First up is poaching the chicken in gently simmering water. This ensures tender, not rubbery meat, which is crucial given that you’ll be using chicken breasts, not thighs. (Though those would also be delicious in a pinch.) Next, you’ll stir the cubed chicken together with just enough mayonnaise to bind, dill pickles for briny punch, shallot for kick, lemon juice for a fresh zing, and—an excellent wild card—fresh tarragon. It’s comforting, delicious, and original, just like a great chicken salad should be.
Heavenly, bright, herbaceous flavors! This flavor-packed dressing is ready to be an all-star player in your kitchen.Frying the oregano and rosemary draws out toasted notes while the sharp, fresh parsley highlights vegetal tones.Raw garlic and briny capers round out the flavor profile, resulting in a versatile sauce that’s at home on an array ofdishes. The possibilities are endless: Serve as recommended in the recipe, or put out as a sauce for fried potatoes,drizzle over grilled chicken or seared steak, or swirl into yogurt for an easy dip.
Tart, sweet, rich, and custardy. These four words only begin to describe this delicious bread pudding recipe, perfectfor the beginning of spring when Rhubarb’s pink stalks are sneaking out from the cold ground. Lemon zest andthyme draw out rhubarb’s herbaceous notes and every bite with the taste of the garden. Since you’re using challahbread for this recipe, the soaking time is significantly shorter than a bread pudding that uses a crusty loaf orbaguette. For a decadent upgrade, serve with barely-sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
This fresh, green take on traditional risotto is a perfect dinner for the beginning of spring when the days are brighter,but the temperatures are still cool. The key to this recipe’s delicious flavors are the two distinct elements. First,you’ll stir together a standard risotto base with sautéed buttery onions, white wine, and chewy Arborio rice. Whilethat cooks, you’ll make a quick pesto from parsley, basil leaves, spinach, and pistachios. This ensures the herbs andspinach stay vibrant, rather than becoming muddied from a long cook time. Hot tip: make sure the risotto is at agenerous simmer before transferring to the oven, which will ensure quicker cooking.
Dinner on the table in 15 minutes? Yes, please! This quick and easy shrimp stir fry is exactly what you need forweeknight dinners. The key to this quick-yet-flavorful recipe is in the sauce, made from pantry staples like soysauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar. They’ll infuse the spicy shrimp with flavor, then you’ll fold in a flurry of freshbasil leaves to brighten the mixture. Hot tip: The recipe calls for cooked rice, but if you don’t have leftovers onhand, start a pot before you begin cooking the shrimp so that everything is ready at the same time.
This delicious recipe proves there are still ways to reinvent a chicken dinner. While roasting spiced chicken thighsand onions, you’ll make DIY pita chips, and stir together a bright and flavorful salad. It’s a cornucopia of flavors:Cool, crunchy vegetables like cucumbers and radishes meet salty feta, fragrant dill and mint, and the toasted pita.Za’atar, a classic Middle Eastern spice mixture, is a shortcut to flavor on the roasted chicken. It is increasinglyavailable at grocery stores, but if you can’t find it, combine sesame seeds, dried thyme, dried oregano, and groundsumac (a tart, dried berry) or lemon zest.
Don’t let that bottle gather dust in the back of the pantry.
There should be no such thing as a small batch of chili, and for good reason. It’s the kind of food meant for having a big group over to cozy up on cold days, for stocking the freezer in advance of nights when you don’t want to cook, or for turning into leftover meals—loaded baked potato with chili, anyone? And this version isn’t your average chili. It draws inspiration from Mexican ingredients like tomatillos, poblano peppers, and even a pinch of cinnamon, plus a mix of beans, corn, and sweet potato to round out this healthy yet comforting recipe. Set out a platter of toppings and let everyone customize their own.