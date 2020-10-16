Adam Hickman

Once you make your own salad dressing you might not want to go back to the store-bought kind. It takes no time to make your own and the delicious outcome is enough to make your own. This recipe uses a blender to emulsify the yolk and oil into a superbly creamy dressing that pairs equally as well with a chopped chicken salad as it does with a vegetable crudité platter. Toasted sesame oil adds a deeply toasty and nutty flavor to the dressing, while rice vinegar cuts the richness without adding a lot of tartness. Store opened sesame oil in the refrigerator to keep it from going rancid. Squeamish about using raw egg yolk? Buy pasteurized eggs—the taste is the same, but they’ve been heated to get rid of bacteria.