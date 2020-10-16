Adam Hickman

Once you discover how easy it is to make orange chicken at home, you might never order Chinese takeout again. The “orange” part of this orange chicken recipe comes from orange marmalade, which adds the citrus flavor as well as a welcome bitter note to balance the sweet and salty elements. Scrape the pan well when you add the sauce to the chicken so that you can take advantage of any delicious drippings. The cornstarch should thicken the sauce perfectly, but if it becomes too thick, just whisk in a little water. Noodles offer a fresh take on the classic recipe, but if you prefer white or brown rice, either will work.
Here's a restaurant-quality shrimp pasta recipe that you can make at home, and it’s all made in one pot, too! Instead of cooking the pasta in water and the shrimp and kale in a skillet, you’ll make use of the water to do all the cooking. This makes your dinner an easier, more streamlined affair (read: fewer dishes). Tossing everything together with olive oil and lemon zest and juice ensures the flavors come through individually at the end. Make it your own by stirring in some chili flakes or grating some parmesan overtop. If you have leftovers, bring to room temperature and eat as a pasta salad!
Brunch masquerading as dinner? Yes, please! The crispy smashed potatoes are rich and comforting, the broccoli is extra delicious thanks to charred florets from the oven, and on top goes a fried egg, tangy goat cheese, and dill. Dill isn’t your thing? Cilantro or parsley would taste great here, too. If you don’t have a microwave, you can still make this dinner. Just fill a pot with 1 inch of water and fit with a steamer basket. It will take a bit longer than the microwave method, so don’t worry if the time runs a little longer.
Cauliflower offers a low-carb alternative to potatoes in this hearty pork chop recipe. But low-carb doesn’t mean low-flavor: Searing the meat in the skillet and then adding the cauliflower allows the florets to soak up the delicious pork drippings. This method of starting the cauliflower with water and then letting it steam off is a way to cook with less oil. Get ahead by making the sauce up to a day in advance, just make sure to bring to room temperature before serving. If you’re pairing with wine, choose something that can stand up to the big flavors of this delicious meal: a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot would both pair nicely.
This unique and completely delightful recipe starts with sautéed ground beef, seasoned with cinnamon and coriander. Add in sliced green cabbage and onion for a serving of vegetables that don’t steal the show. Finally, raisins and tomato purée add sweetness and brighten the sauce. Spooned over hot white rice, this dinner reads as comfort food but manages to be quite healthy. Think of this easy and quick weeknight dinner as deconstructed beef cabbage rolls with some Moroccan flair. Serve with a light-bodied red wine or a hoppy beer. Quick tip: Out of canned tomato puree? No sweat. Just whisk two tablespoons tomato paste with two tablespoons water and then add to the pan.
Once you make your own salad dressing you might not want to go back to the store-bought kind. It takes no time to make your own and the delicious outcome is enough to make your own. This recipe uses a blender to emulsify the yolk and oil into a superbly creamy dressing that pairs equally as well with a chopped chicken salad as it does with a vegetable crudité platter. Toasted sesame oil adds a deeply toasty and nutty flavor to the dressing, while rice vinegar cuts the richness without adding a lot of tartness. Store opened sesame oil in the refrigerator to keep it from going rancid. Squeamish about using raw egg yolk? Buy pasteurized eggs—the taste is the same, but they’ve been heated to get rid of bacteria.
Move over hummus, there’s a new bean dip in town. Toasted sesame oil offers a fresh approach to a classic white bean dip, and it’s infused with garlic and crushed red pepper flakes. Whip it all up in the food processor with cannellini beans, rice vinegar, and soy sauce and voila: a delicious homemade dip in 15 minutes. It pairs perfectly with crudités, naturally, but extra dip is a welcome addition to toast with a fried egg, or (believe it) tossed with pasta and roasted vegetables. If you do this, use a little pasta water to loosen the sauce!
Mix your everyday spuds up with a hot take on steak fries—in this instance, thick cut wedges of russet potatoes baked in toasted sesame oil. After a long roast in the oven (yes, the hour is crucial for perfectly crispy, golden brown fries), you’ll drizzle the potatoes with even more sesame oil to enhance the delicious, nutty flavor of the oil. Psst—Don’t skip the step of rinsing the potatoes in water, it helps get rid of extra starch to make the fries perfectly crispy. Use up the extra sesame oil in your bottle to make a batch of Creamy Sesame Dressing for dipping.