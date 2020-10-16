Adam Dolge & Mark Driskill

Say goodbye to gloopy mayonnaise-covered pasta salads. We put an avocado to work to create an irresistibly creamy dressing, that won’t have any of the mayonnaise-haters running for the dusky hills. The only drawback is that the dressing will oxidize after a little while and go gray. Don’t worry, the salad will be no less delicious, but plan on serving this within an hour or two of making it. For a little heat, add thinly sliced fresh jalapeños or even some drained pickled ones. Or if you really want to turn up the temperature, add a can of chopped green chilies to the dressing before blending.
Did you know that if you rearrange the letters in the word “pasta” you get “tapas”? If we had only thought of that sooner! We tossed one of our favorite pasta shapes with all of our favorite tapas bar ingredients—dried chorizo, salty Manchego cheese, and herby olives (you can find those at the olive bar at the supermarket)—but the best part is the fried almonds. This technique is a smart and fast way to toast nuts on the stove without waiting for the oven to preheat. But if you’re not up for frying you can substitute Marcona almonds.
Another smart trick from the test kitchen: We cooked the shrimp and soba noodles right in the same pot. Cooking shrimp in their shells keeps them firm and meaty, plus it adds a little briny flavor to the noodles. Just don’t walk away after you add the noodles. If you time it right, the soba will be tender just as the shrimp turn pink and opaque. If you can’t find Thai basil you can use Italian. Thai chilies can be hard to find and VERY hot, but if you still want to add a bit of heat, you can substitute a chopped serrano in its place.
Sure you could make a grilled pasta salad with the usual suspects: zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers. But why not change it up with crunchy bitter broccoli rabe and a bright and sweet tomato vinaigrette? Fresh mozzarella and the sweetness of grilled red onions helps to balance the tangy dressing. Pasta salads can often be overdressed, so we recommend tossing half the vinaigrette with the pasta mixture and adding a little bit more at a time, tasting as you go, until it’s dressed just to your liking. Wagon wheels are fun but you can use any short pasta shape you like.
Pasta salad is a great way to make lunch (or dinner) for the week ahead. We like to use unexpected shapes and sizes to make ours feel new again. Here we employed Israeli couscous, lentil-sized balls of chewy pasta, but you could use orzo, ditalini or even Fregola, a toasted couscous, similar in size to the Israeli kind. We’ve used golden raisins and pistachios here (because they’re pretty) but you could use chopped dried apricots and roasted almonds in their place. Use about half the dressing to coat the salad then give it a taste, adding more, a tablespoon or two at a time, until it's dressed to your liking.
All the classic flavors of a Nicoise salad, plus pasta to keep you satisfied. This recipe uses just one saucepan so there’s minimal cleanup. You could use two pots to make things happen a little faster but that’s up to you: pick your battles. Look for tuna packed in oil, it has a lot more flavor. And while you could drain it and discard the oil, we recommend you use it for the dressing. Just add a little extra virgin olive oil if you come up short. Because this salad already has a bunch of deliciously salty ingredients—olives, pickled green beans, tuna—a splash of soy sauce (or gluten free tamari) adds an unexpected salinity to the dressing.