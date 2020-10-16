Adam Dolge

Some recipes manage to both get dinner on the table while working smart ideas into the method that can be used for later off-the-cuff cooking. For instance, here, the asparagus is cooked mostly undisturbed, allowing the stalks to get a delicious char on each stem. Then the butter stirred into the briny caper and lemon sauce not only mellows out the acid, but acts as an emulsifier to make a creamy sauce. Trick number three: instead of a standard cornmeal crust, lemon zest is stirred in for extra flavor. Once you’ve tried it on trout, why not try it on a thin-pounded pork chop? Bonus tip: Use your fingers to stir the cornmeal and zest together to avoid clumping.