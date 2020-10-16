Adam Dolge

This easy fish dinner recipe is perfect for relaxed summer nights. It comes together in just 25 minutes so that you can spend more time enjoying the good weather and less time over a hot stove. The spice rub for the tilapia might become a family favorite: there’s thyme, celery salt, and cayenne, resulting in a savory-spicy flavor explosion, which is balanced by the peach and tomato salad. If you tend to get heartburn from raw red onion, let it soak in the lime juice and salt for at least 15 minutes before serving. Serve with cold rosé or a light beer like pilsner or lager.
Eating vegetarian doesn’t mean you have to give up the delicious taste of buffalo wings. Here, extra-firm tofu stands in for the chicken. The tofu gets a coating of cornstarch and then after cooking until crisp, you’ll dip in hot sauce to achieve a classic buffalo-style crust. Paired with an easy blue cheese dressing, crunchy, fresh romaine lettuce, celery, and radishes, if there’s ever been a salad that might become addictive, it’s this one. Shopping tip: Double check that you buy extra-firm tofu, which is the key to easily frying the tofu slices.
This vibrant, delicious dinner packs so many flavors, textures, and colors, it might be hard to believe it’s so healthy. The caraway-spiced marinated beets are a new twist on a classic salad bar staple, and the crispy chickpeas are borderline addictive. This recipe lends itself to serving family style, and is pretty enough for a relaxed summer dinner party. Shopping tip: You can find pre-made baba ghanoush in the refrigerated or deli section of your supermarket, usual near the hummus. P.S. If you’re a strict vegan, skip the honey.
Are you searching for a recipe for a flavorful, healthy chicken dinner? Look no further than this simple, summery number. The Aleppo pepper-rubbed chicken packs just enough heat, and is paired with a lemony-marinated zucchini salad, all of which gets drizzled with a garlic and herb dressing. To make this recipe even more filling, add some grilled bread or pita. Shopping tip: If you can’t find Aleppo pepper, which is imported from Syria, you can use regular chili flakes.
It’s hard to find fault with a Philly cheese steak sandwich. What’s not to love about juicy steak, caramelized onions and peppers, and bubbly melted provolone all piled on top of a soft baguette? And, thankfully, there’s no need to plan a trip to Philadelphia to eat this classic combo. In fact, it’s surprisingly easy to achieve that authentic steak-pepper-cheese combo in the comfort of your home. Shopping tip: If you can’t find flank steak, top sirloin or skirt steak will both work well.
Caramelized shallots are delicious, that’s a fact. But shallots caramelized in chicken drippings? That’s just next level. Here, they’re served with crispy chicken thighs, a rosemary-garlic sauce, and green beans, for a dinner that is rich and satisfying, yet balanced. If you want to make this even heartier, serve with buttered, toasted bread. Some grocery stores sell pre-peeled shallots, so if you’re willing to spend a bit more cash, they’ll speed prep up quite a bit. Serve this with a light, peppery red wine or a medium bodied white.
Polenta is a great ingredient for easy, back-pocket cooking. It’s plain enough to be malleable to many directions, and it takes easily to rich, salty flavors like Parmesan, like in this simple dinner. Topped with a saucy mushroom-tomato-thyme mixture and the combination is reminiscent of pizza, but in an elevated way. If you want to turn this into a bigger dinner for a crowd, spread the polenta out on a greased baking sheet and top with the mushroom mixture to serve family style. Add on some fresh bread and a peppery arugula salad and you’ve got an elegant dinner party in less than an hour.
Some recipes manage to both get dinner on the table while working smart ideas into the method that can be used for later off-the-cuff cooking. For instance, here, the asparagus is cooked mostly undisturbed, allowing the stalks to get a delicious char on each stem. Then the butter stirred into the briny caper and lemon sauce not only mellows out the acid, but acts as an emulsifier to make a creamy sauce. Trick number three: instead of a standard cornmeal crust, lemon zest is stirred in for extra flavor. Once you’ve tried it on trout, why not try it on a thin-pounded pork chop? Bonus tip: Use your fingers to stir the cornmeal and zest together to avoid clumping.