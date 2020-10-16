Adam Bluestein

21 Top Time-Saving Cities
Gallery
According to our survey, the living is surprisingly easy in these urban areas.
See what readers (and the experts) have to say.
Children clamor for electronics early on. Get the scoop on when to give in.
How to separate the information from the misinformation―especially crucial when it comes to your children’s health.
Before you take inaccurate (or alarming) results to heart, read this.
Learn how to gracefully and painlessly remove yourself from sticky social scenarios.
Fifteen-minute projects that won't put a dent in your weekend.
Get Out Summer's Toughest Stains
Gallery
The best ways to treat 10 of the season's worst offenders.