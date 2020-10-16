Adam Baer
5 Little Ways to Save Big on Your Next Car
Article
These insider tips on what to do before you visit a dealership—from Mike Austin, editor-in-chief of Autoblog—will get you revved to hunt, haggle, and drive off into the sunset.
By Adam Baer
The Best Resale Websites
Gallery
Half the challenge of decluttering is knowing where to off-load your stuff. Let these easy-to-use sites handle the heavy lifting.
By Adam Baer
Getting an App Refund
Article
How to get your money back if you change your mind after downloading an app on your smartphone.
By Adam Baer
The Best Restaurant Apps and Websites
Gallery
Save money dining out with these free smart phone apps.
By Adam Baer
The Best Photo-Sharing Sites
Gallery
Use these web services to share your photos with faraway friends and family.
By Adam Baer
How to Choose the Right Smartphone Wireless Data Plan
Gallery
Use this cheat sheet to find the best data plan for your needs.
By Adam Baer
How to Choose a Tablet Computer
Gallery
Compare prices and features of five popular models before adding one to your Christmas list.
By Adam Baer
Your Guide to Streaming Music Websites
Gallery
Sure, everyone loves iTunes. But now and then you might want to hear a variety of songs without having to buy them individually. That’s where music-streaming services come in. Real Simple road-tested six of the most popular options.*
By Adam Baer
