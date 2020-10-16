Abigail Wise

No, that pill isn’t a magical fix for your sneezes.
Some lucky people are actually born with personalities that make them worry less, but what about the rest of us? The good news is there are proven ways to combat too much stress and its harmful effects on our bodies and minds. Don’t sweat it! You can adopt some of these simple stress busters, too.
Parenting worries? Work anxiety? Sometimes they can actually help (really!).
8 Ways to Take Your Fitness Routine to the Next Level (Without Ever Setting Foot Inside a Gym)
Article
Ready to ditch the treadmill? Grow your strength and endurance the natural way.
Sure, growing older affects nearly every part of your body—including your hair, skin, heart, muscles, and more—but aging well may be as simple as adopting these (mostly) easy everyday habits.
Forget what your mother told you. Cracking your knuckles may not be so bad for you after all.
These surprising benefits make eating this pungent veggie totally worth the garlic breath.
You might not "like" this news.