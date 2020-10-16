Abigail Wise
4 Allergy Myths You (Probably) Believe
Article
No, that pill isn’t a magical fix for your sneezes.
By Abigail Wise
7 Habits of People Who Don’t Stress Over the Little Things
Video
Some lucky people are actually born with personalities that make them worry less, but what about the rest of us? The good news is there are proven ways to combat too much stress and its harmful effects on our bodies and minds. Don’t sweat it! You can adopt some of these simple stress busters, too.
By Abigail Wise
5 Simple Tricks to Make Stress Good for You
Article
Parenting worries? Work anxiety? Sometimes they can actually help (really!).
By Abigail Wise
8 Ways to Take Your Fitness Routine to the Next Level (Without Ever Setting Foot Inside a Gym)
Article
Ready to ditch the treadmill? Grow your strength and endurance the natural way.
By Abigail Wise
7 Habits of People Who Age Well
Video
Sure, growing older affects nearly every part of your body—including your hair, skin, heart, muscles, and more—but aging well may be as simple as adopting these (mostly) easy everyday habits.
By Abigail Wise
This is What Happens When You Crack Your Knuckles
Article
Forget what your mother told you. Cracking your knuckles may not be so bad for you after all.
By Abigail Wise
5 Healthy Reasons to Eat More Garlic
Article
These surprising benefits make eating this pungent veggie totally worth the garlic breath.
By Abigail Wise
This is What Facebook is Doing to Your Mood
Article
You might not "like" this news.
By Abigail Wise
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com