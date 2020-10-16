Abigail Thorpe

These crafty embellishments will make any dessert look so special that party guests will probably ask where you bought them.
Pot might be toted as a ‘harmless’ drug, but new evidence says otherwise.
6 Easy Topknots for Any Occasion
Gallery
No time to blow out your hair? Toss your strands into a bun: These fun and easy hairstyles will help you pull off a last-minute look that feels styled and chic enough for both a day at the office or a night on the town.
Sip a steaming cup of this overlooked spice for a tasty health kick.
Plummeting digits don’t have to mean the end of a good hair day.
This Heart Health Month, eat your way to a healthier ticker.
Nutrition experts share what's always in their kitchens, so you'll never want for a quick, healthy meal.
Whether you’re a veteran in the art of fishtail braiding or can barely twist a bun, these fast and simple tutorials will get you out the door on time for your morning meeting.