Abigail Thorpe
DIY Cake Toppers for Every Celebration
Gallery
These crafty embellishments will make any dessert look so special that party guests will probably ask where you bought them.
By Abigail Thorpe
What Marijuana Could be Doing to Your Teen’s Memory
Article
Pot might be toted as a ‘harmless’ drug, but new evidence says otherwise.
By Abigail Thorpe
6 Easy Topknots for Any Occasion
Gallery
No time to blow out your hair? Toss your strands into a bun: These fun and easy hairstyles will help you pull off a last-minute look that feels styled and chic enough for both a day at the office or a night on the town.
By Abigail Thorpe
What You Don't Know About This Trendy Health Drink (But Should)
Article
Sip a steaming cup of this overlooked spice for a tasty health kick.
By Abigail Thorpe
Here’s How to Keep Your Head Warm Without Totally Messing Up Your Hair
Article
Plummeting digits don’t have to mean the end of a good hair day.
By Abigail Thorpe
5 Delicious Ways to Naturally Reduce Your Blood Pressure
Gallery
This Heart Health Month, eat your way to a healthier ticker.
By Abigail Thorpe
The 12 Ingredients Your Kitchen Should Never Be Without
Article
Nutrition experts share what's always in their kitchens, so you'll never want for a quick, healthy meal.
By Abigail Thorpe
6 Office-Ready Hairstyles You Can Do in 10 Minutes or Less
Gallery
Whether you’re a veteran in the art of fishtail braiding or can barely twist a bun, these fast and simple tutorials will get you out the door on time for your morning meeting.
By Abigail Thorpe
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com