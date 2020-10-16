Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
Chicken Pita With Tzatziki
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
Crispy Pork Cutlets With Fennel-Chickpea Slaw
Bread thinly pounded cutlets and bake in the oven until golden for a crisp, tasty dish that cuts back on the fat and calories.
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
Spicy Chipotle Meatballs With Rice
Serve flavorful meatballs made from ground beef, cumin, cilantro, and garlic in a lively sauce of simmered tomatoes and chipotle chilies. The meatballs and sauce can be cooked up to 2 days in advance and refrigerated, or frozen for up to 3 months.
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
Thai Curry Vegetable and Tofu Soup
A spoonful of Thai red curry paste—typically made from red chili peppers, lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir limes—instantly adds depth of flavor to this fresh, healthy soup.
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
Shrimp, Leek, and Spinach Pasta
Sautéed leeks, shrimp, and lemon zest mingle with pasta and wilted spinach in a light cream sauce.
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
5 Easy Spring Meals
Gallery
Quick, healthy, delicious recipes for weeknight dinners.
By Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com