Abigail Chipley and Charlyne Mattox

Bread thinly pounded cutlets and bake in the oven until golden for a crisp, tasty dish that cuts back on the fat and calories.
Serve flavorful meatballs made from ground beef, cumin, cilantro, and garlic in a lively sauce of simmered tomatoes and chipotle chilies. The meatballs and sauce can be cooked up to 2 days in advance and refrigerated, or frozen for up to 3 months.
A spoonful of Thai red curry paste—typically made from red chili peppers, lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir limes—instantly adds depth of flavor to this fresh, healthy soup.
Sautéed leeks, shrimp, and lemon zest mingle with pasta and wilted spinach in a light cream sauce.
5 Easy Spring Meals
Quick, healthy, delicious recipes for weeknight dinners.