Home Decorating Outdoor Living Tons of Outdoor Couches, Dining Tables, and Patio Sets From Ashley Furniture Are Up to 54% Off at Amazon These deals almost never happen, so scoop them up now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon It’s time to spend more time outdoors, and there’s no better way to do so than with elevated patio furniture. After all, you’ll be dining and relaxing out back for hours on end this spring, so why not do it in style? And these outdoor furniture pieces from Ashley Furniture are just what you need—especially now that they’re on sale at Amazon. Ashley Furniture is a household name known for delivering quality goods with a polished style. And if you’re familiar with the popular brand, you know these pieces don’t go on sale often. Read: When they do, you jump at the deal. And lucky for you, there are tons of discounts on outdoor furniture including comfy outdoor loveseats, Adirondack chairs, bench dining sets, and must-have patio barstools—all up to 54 percent off. Outdoor Ashley Furniture Deals Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $148 (was $256) Clare View Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat, $689 (was $955) Town Wood Outdoor Three-Piece Dining Set, $448 (was $751) Paradise Trail Outdoor Barstool Set, $437 (was $819) Sundown Treasure Outdoor End Table, $79 (was $127) Gerianne Outdoor Coffee Table, $274 (was $376) Paradise Trail Nuvella Outdoor Sofa, $784 (was $1,704) Fairen Trail Outdoor Barstool Set, $771 (was $1,124) Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $339 (was $568) Clear Ridge Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat, $779 (was $1,124) Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon Adirondack chairs are synonymous with relaxing outdoors, and now you can get in on the hype. This comfortable chair from Ashley Furniture has a deep, angled seat along with a slightly curved back, making it perfect for dozing off. Most Adirondack chairs are made of wood, however, this one is made with durable plastic materials so it can withstand all kinds of weather without chipping or peeling. This pick comes in five colors, including white, beige, and this blue, which happens to be 42 percent off. Amazon To buy: $148 (was $256); amazon.com. If you’re interested in a sofa-style option, you’ve got to check out this laid-back outdoor loveseat. It delivers some serious beach cottage vibes thanks to its eucalyptus wood frame and sandy white cushions. This coastal sofa is also treated to hold up against rain and sun, so you’ll be able to relax on it for years to come. And if you want to make it a whole set, you can also shop its larger three-seat sofa or its on-sale single chair. Amazon To buy: $689 (was $955); amazon.com. Anyone planning lots of barbecues this spring needs this outdoor patio table set that’s 40 percent off right now. It comes with a large dining surface and two bench seats, accommodating about four people at a time. The dining table and seats have a slatted wood top with an industrial steel frame for a sleek look. Bonus: The benches slide right under the table, making it a space-saving must-have for small backyards. Amazon To buy: $448 (was $751); amazon.com. Check out the rest of the deals happening right now on Ashley Furniture picks at Amazon. Remember—these sales won’t last, so scoop ‘em up while you can. Amazon To buy: $437 (was $819); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $79 (was $127); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $274 (was $376); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $784 (was $1,704); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $771 (was $1,124); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $339 (was $568); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $779 (was $1,124); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $396 (was $580); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $1,129 (was $1,636); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $1,220 (was $1,400); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say These Dresses Are ‘Very Cool and Comfortable,’ and They’re All on Double Sale This Best-Selling 'Everything Bag’ Is Dubbed a Travel Hack—and It’s on Sale Starting at $29 Nordstrom Rack Is a Hidden Gem for Home Storage Solutions, and We Found 11 for Up to 62% Off