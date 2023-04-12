Tons of Outdoor Couches, Dining Tables, and Patio Sets From Ashley Furniture Are Up to 54% Off at Amazon

It’s time to spend more time outdoors, and there’s no better way to do so than with elevated patio furniture. After all, you’ll be dining and relaxing out back for hours on end this spring, so why not do it in style? And these outdoor furniture pieces from Ashley Furniture are just what you need—especially now that they’re on sale at Amazon.



Ashley Furniture is a household name known for delivering quality goods with a polished style. And if you’re familiar with the popular brand, you know these pieces don’t go on sale often. Read: When they do, you jump at the deal. And lucky for you, there are tons of discounts on outdoor furniture including comfy outdoor loveseats, Adirondack chairs, bench dining sets, and must-have patio barstools—all up to 54 percent off.

Outdoor Ashley Furniture Deals



Adirondack chairs are synonymous with relaxing outdoors, and now you can get in on the hype. This comfortable chair from Ashley Furniture has a deep, angled seat along with a slightly curved back, making it perfect for dozing off. Most Adirondack chairs are made of wood, however, this one is made with durable plastic materials so it can withstand all kinds of weather without chipping or peeling. This pick comes in five colors, including white, beige, and this blue, which happens to be 42 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: $148 (was $256); amazon.com.

If you’re interested in a sofa-style option, you’ve got to check out this laid-back outdoor loveseat. It delivers some serious beach cottage vibes thanks to its eucalyptus wood frame and sandy white cushions. This coastal sofa is also treated to hold up against rain and sun, so you’ll be able to relax on it for years to come. And if you want to make it a whole set, you can also shop its larger three-seat sofa or its on-sale single chair.

Amazon

To buy: $689 (was $955); amazon.com.

Anyone planning lots of barbecues this spring needs this outdoor patio table set that’s 40 percent off right now. It comes with a large dining surface and two bench seats, accommodating about four people at a time. The dining table and seats have a slatted wood top with an industrial steel frame for a sleek look. Bonus: The benches slide right under the table, making it a space-saving must-have for small backyards.

Amazon

To buy: $448 (was $751); amazon.com.

Check out the rest of the deals happening right now on Ashley Furniture picks at Amazon. Remember—these sales won’t last, so scoop ‘em up while you can.

Amazon

To buy: $437 (was $819); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $79 (was $127); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $274 (was $376); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $784 (was $1,704); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $771 (was $1,124); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $339 (was $568); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $779 (was $1,124); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $396 (was $580); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $1,129 (was $1,636); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $1,220 (was $1,400); amazon.com.