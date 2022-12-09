Small Living Space? You Can Still Have a Christmas Tree With These 5-Foot and Under Options From Amazon

They look super realistic, too.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 12:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree
Living in a small space, you might think you can’t have a Christmas tree without it taking up your entire living room. But that’s where small trees come in handy—you don’t have to compromise between decorating and actually having room to walk around your tree. These eight artificial trees are all 5 feet tall and under, so you can find the perfect size for your house.

All of these National Tree Company trees are designed to look realistic with branch tips that look like a live tree. Shop trees between 2 and 5 feet tall and pre-lit with white and multicolored lights. They come pre-assembled, so all you have to do is fluff and separate the branches to get the fullness you want. Plus, the branches are fire-resistant and they fold up, so you can easily store the tree when the holidays are over (also a bonus for shoppers with limited storage). Find our tree picks for small spaces below.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 2-Foot Christmas Tree 

You can add your own lights and decorations to this unlit, tabletop Christmas tree to customize it. It has a sturdy red burlap base, and the branches are easy to shape. One shopper said, “It doesn’t get cuter than this for Christmas decorations.”

To buy: $30 (was $35); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 2-Foot Christmas Tree with White Lights

This 2-foot-tall tree that reviewers have called very well-made and sturdy comes pre-lit with white lights and a festive gold burlap base. Just plug the cord into an outlet to light the tree. According to one reviewer, it’s perfect for “a tabletop, smaller areas, [or] mantles.”

To buy: $29 (was $40); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 3-Foot White Tinsel Tree

If you want a more unique and colorful tree, get this 3-foot tinsel one that comes in white, purple, silver, red, blue, gold, and black. The tips of the branches shimmer, making it look like it’s already lit, and the branches easily fold for storage. This tree has more than 3,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers have said it’s beautiful even with the reasonable price tag. 

To buy: From $14 (was from $22); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 3-Foot Christmas Tree

This 3-foot artificial Nordic spruce tree comes pre-lit with white lights and a burlap base. One reviewer commented, “It was easy to set up and great value for [the] money. It looks beautiful!” The tree is corded, making it super simple to light it right out of the box.

To buy: $73 (was $100); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 3-Foot Christmas Tree

Reviewers have said this artificial Kincaid spruce tree is “darling” and quick and easy to set up. It’s 3 feet tall with 100 multicolored lights that operate individually, so the tree will remain lit even if one bulb goes out. The base is made of sturdy metal to prevent the tree from tipping over.

To buy: $32 (was $45); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 4-Foot Christmas Tree

This Dunhill fir tree features 200 pre-strung white lights and a metal tree stand. With more than 2,200 five-star ratings, shoppers love this tree, saying it’s much fuller than most 4-foot-tall trees. In fact, the diameter is almost 3 feet wide, so while it’s short, it’ll still look healthy and full.

To buy: $75 (was $85); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 4.5-Foot Christmas Tree with Multicolored Lights

This 4.5-foot-tall tree has received more than 1,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying they were “wowed by how lovely” it looked when plugged in. With 450 multicolored lights, it will be extra bright and colorful. The tree has a 3-foot wide diameter and a metal tree stand.

To buy: $113 (was $210); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company 5-Foot Christmas Tree

For a slightly larger tree, try this 5-foot-tall artificial Crestwood spruce tree. It arrives already decorated with 150 white lights, red berries, and pine cones and has an ornate gold metal base. Plus, the tree’s made with durable materials, and it can even be used outside if you want to decorate the front of your house.

To buy: $119 (was $170); amazon.com.

