This 'Small but Powerful' Air Purifier Relieves Allergy Congestion Minutes After It's Plugged In

Allergy season is upon us, and if you suffer from allergies, you know that there’s only so much antihistamines and nasal sprays can do to help. That’s when it’s time to try an air purifier. The Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier that Amazon reviewers call “small but powerful” is currently on sale for 29 percent off—and you can get an extra 5 percent discount by adding the on-page coupon.

According to the brand, the device features an H13 HEPA filter that purifies the air up to five times per hour (in rooms up to 215 square feet) to remove 99.97 percent of particles larger than 0.3 microns. It’s effective at getting rid of smoke, pollen, dander, dust, and odors, making it helpful not only for allergy sufferers, but also for pet owners and people who cook often. At about 10 inches tall, it’s compact enough that won’t take up too much space in your home. For light sleepers, there’s even a silent sleep mode that reduces the fan to its lowest speed. One customer said, “[It’s] so quiet, I keep forgetting it exists!”

The air purifier can also double as a diffuser—all you have to do is place a few drops of a scented essential oil on the included sponge pad to circulate the fragrance throughout the room. Add some lavender oil and set the sleep mode, and it will be the perfect relaxing combination before bed.

Amazon reviewers have awarded the air purifier more than 11,500 perfect ratings, with one shopper commenting that their “runny nose stopped immediately” when they began using the device. Another customer said the filter made stuffy and stale air vanish, and that their “apartment's air always seems fresh.”

This HEPA air purifier will seriously clear up the air in your house and help reduce allergy symptoms. Grab it now for $48 with double discounts at Amazon.