Home Decorating Elevate Your Home With These Versatile and Easy-to-Clean Rugs on Sale Up to 79% Off Including popular finds from Safavieh, Loloi, and more. By Gabriella Maestri Published on August 25, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon No matter the area in your home, a rug can help spruce up a room's decor. Whether you prefer colorful and vibrant or simple and neutral, area rugs come in all different kinds of shapes, sizes, materials, and piles. If you're needing a rug revamp but are feeling overwhelmed on where to begin, don't fret. We've curated a list of stylish and affordable rugs that are all on sale—up to 79 percent off. Amazon Home's Rug section is filled with a range of nifty rugs to help refresh your home. These functional finds include a variety of washable, versatile, and non-shedding rugs from popular brands like Safavieh, Loloi, and more. From easy-to-clean kitchen runners to outdoor patio mats, you can find a variety of designs to choose from. An added bonus? Deals start at just $15. Discounted Rugs at Amazon Rugland Serenity Collection Area Rug, from $80 (was $100) NuLoom Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug, from $55 (was $69) Chicrug Fluffy Rug, from $19 with coupon (was $36) Loloi II Layla Collection Traditional Area Rug, from $131 (was $479 ) Purrugs Indoor Door Mat, from $24 with coupon (was $30) Safavieh Madison Collection Runner Rug, from $35 (was $108) IoHouze Cotton Striped Rug, $17 with coupon (was $20) Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug, from $57 (was $193) Ashler Faux Fur Collection Area Rug, from $15 with coupon (was $24) Jonathan Y Khalil Berber Stripe Area Rug, from $109 (was $169) These Customer Most-Loved Amazon Tote Bags Offer Plenty of Storage, and They're All Under $50 Rugland Serenity Collection Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $80 Washable rugs are hard to come by, making this Rugland Area Rug a rare gem in the home decor department. The stylish rug is great for high traffic areas like your living room or dining room thanks to its easy-to-clean low pile fabric. Its vintage-inspired pattern features a distressed style that one shopper said "brightened up" their living room, and another said it's "perfect for any space in your home." Choose from 15 different colors and seven sizes to best fit your room. NuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Jute Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $69 $55 The popular Hand-Woven Rug with more than 15,900 five-star ratings is a versatile choice to place on your porch or in your bedroom. Made with a jute material, the flat rug can sit alone or be layered to bring extra character. One shopper wrote that the rug is "comfortable on bare feet and vacuums well" and another wrote that it's "very sturdy and easy to clean." The rug is available in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes, including oval, round, and square. Chicrug Fluffy Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $19 Cute, fluffy, and oh so soft, this plush rug is a great accent piece for your bedroom, entryway, or hallway. Made with a memory foam bottom and non-slip back, the rug is comfortable against feet and stays secure on your floor. Plus, it can easily be vacuumed for a quick clean. Not only does the rectangular runner come in a range of sizes to fit your home, but it also comes in 23 different colors. Grab it while it's on sale with an additional coupon available for $23. Continue scrolling to see even more discounted rugs with clever cleaning features, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment. Loloi II Layla Collection Traditional Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $479 $131 Purrugs Indoor Door Mat Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Safavieh Madison Collection Runner Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $108 $35 IoHouze Cotton Striped Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $17 Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $193 $57 Ashler Faux Fur Collection Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $15 Jonathan Y Khalil Berber Stripe Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $169 $109 Nourison Grafix Persian Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $139 $45 Junovo Oval Fluffy Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $18 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit