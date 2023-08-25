Elevate Your Home With These Versatile and Easy-to-Clean Rugs on Sale Up to 79% Off

No matter the area in your home, a rug can help spruce up a room’s decor. Whether you prefer colorful and vibrant or simple and neutral, area rugs come in all different kinds of shapes, sizes, materials, and piles. If you’re needing a rug revamp but are feeling overwhelmed on where to begin, don’t fret. We’ve curated a list of stylish and affordable rugs that are all on sale—up to 79 percent off.

Amazon Home’s Rug section is filled with a range of nifty rugs to help refresh your home. These functional finds include a variety of washable, versatile, and non-shedding rugs from popular brands like Safavieh, Loloi, and more. From easy-to-clean kitchen runners to outdoor patio mats, you can find a variety of designs to choose from. An added bonus? Deals start at just $15.

Discounted Rugs at Amazon

Rugland Serenity Collection Area Rug

Amazon

Washable rugs are hard to come by, making this Rugland Area Rug a rare gem in the home decor department. The stylish rug is great for high traffic areas like your living room or dining room thanks to its easy-to-clean low pile fabric. Its vintage-inspired pattern features a distressed style that one shopper said “brightened up” their living room, and another said it’s “perfect for any space in your home.” Choose from 15 different colors and seven sizes to best fit your room.

NuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Jute Area Rug

Amazon

The popular Hand-Woven Rug with more than 15,900 five-star ratings is a versatile choice to place on your porch or in your bedroom. Made with a jute material, the flat rug can sit alone or be layered to bring extra character. One shopper wrote that the rug is “comfortable on bare feet and vacuums well” and another wrote that it’s “very sturdy and easy to clean.” The rug is available in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes, including oval, round, and square.

Chicrug Fluffy Rug

Amazon

Cute, fluffy, and oh so soft, this plush rug is a great accent piece for your bedroom, entryway, or hallway. Made with a memory foam bottom and non-slip back, the rug is comfortable against feet and stays secure on your floor. Plus, it can easily be vacuumed for a quick clean. Not only does the rectangular runner come in a range of sizes to fit your home, but it also comes in 23 different colors. Grab it while it’s on sale with an additional coupon available for $23.

Continue scrolling to see even more discounted rugs with clever cleaning features, or head on over to Amazon to browse the full assortment.

Loloi II Layla Collection Traditional Area Rug

Amazon

Purrugs Indoor Door Mat

Amazon

Safavieh Madison Collection Runner Rug

Amazon

IoHouze Cotton Striped Rug

Amazon

Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug

Amazon

Ashler Faux Fur Collection Area Rug

Amazon

Jonathan Y Khalil Berber Stripe Area Rug

Amazon

Nourison Grafix Persian Area Rug

Amazon

Junovo Oval Fluffy Area Rug