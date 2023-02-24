The AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter Can Help Relieve Itchy Skin and Dry Hair—and It's on Sale

It's infused with skincare ingredients that help moisturize and soothe.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The idea of shower filters might seem a bit high maintenance at first, but hear us out. If you've been experiencing crunchy, weighed-down hair and dry, itchy skin, hard water might be the culprit. Hard water is high in dissolved calcium and magnesium.

Why is this bad? "Calcium and magnesium in hard water react with fatty acids in your soap and shampoo to form chemicals that coagulate," Tess Mauricio, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, previously told Real Simple. "It causes your pores to clog up, which, in turn, can lead to acne and exacerbate skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis."

That's where the AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter comes in. The editor-approved filter works as a filter and rejuvenator. According to the brand, 75 percent of the system's features are dedicated to removing sediments and impurities like chlorine through calcium sulfite, microporous PP cotton, activated carbon, and ultra-fine steel mesh. The remaining 25 percent infuse water with skin-first elements like vitamin C, tourmaline, zeolite, mineralized beads, and magnetic energy.

Save 28% on the AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter

AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter

 Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

"It was easy peasy to install and we immediately noticed a difference," one reviewer confirmed. Just screw off your fixed showerhead, twist on the AquaBliss filter, and reattach the showerhead to it.

Shoppers were impressed with the best-selling showerhead filter, with another stating, "Absolutely love how my skin feels and reacts to the softer water. Truly amazing for my eczema flare-ups; they're practically nonexistent now."

A third buyer declared the AquaBliss their "best purchase ever" after noting that it improved the feel of their sensitive skin. "I broke out in a terrible rash every day for months when I moved and changed cities due to the water. After installing this, I was able to shower without getting a rash! The water even feels softer." They even add that they're "110 percent satisfied" with the results.

If hard water has been ruining your great hair days and taking a toll on your skin, give the AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter a try. You can snatch it up while it’s on sale for $36 at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Replacing Uncomfortable Earring Genius Flat-Back Studs tout
I’m Replacing All of My Uncomfortable Earrings That Poke Me With These Genius Flat-Back Studs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Tub Scrubber Gets the Shower 'Spotless'
This Electric Spin Brush Gets the Shower ‘Spotless’ in No Time, According to Shoppers
Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe Tout
I’m a Runner With Plantar Fasciitis, and I’ve Sworn by These Comfy Sneakers for a Decade
Related Articles
woman washing her face with hard water
How Bad Is Hard Water for Your Skin? We Asked the Pros
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
AquaBliss High Output Shower Filter
The 6 Best Shower Filters to Ease Dry Skin and Dull Hair
Hai Fuse Tout
As a Shopping Writer, This Showerhead Is Easily My Favorite Product Ever—and It Just Got a Spa-Like Upgrade
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
Gifts for Yourself Under $50 Tout
10 Gifts Under $50 to Treat Yourself to Now That the Holidays Are Over
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room tout
The Whisper-Quiet Humidifier Nearly 3,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is on Sale for $39
OTHERLAND Scented Candle tout
From Skincare to Shoes to Cookware, These Under-$25 Nordstrom Steals Are Almost Too Good to Be True
THRS/PRCH Deal Roundup Tout
Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30
woman washing face
Ask a Beauty Editor: The Best Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients for Irritated Skin
Best Amazon Beauty Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Annual Beauty Sale
Tata Harper skin care
This Shopper-Adored Skincare Line Drastically Smoothed My Skin's Texture in 1 Month—and It's All on Sale
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
DUODUO Electric Blanket Heated Throw
Warm Up With This Shopper-Favorite Heated Throw That’s on Sale for Just $36