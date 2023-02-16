This Best-Selling Humidifier Is 40% off at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day

This winter is dragging on, and our dry skin and sore throats are over it. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to counteract the harsh weather at home. The best humidifiers fill up a room with much-needed moisture, helping to relieve the effects of dry air. However, there’s no need to drop a lot of money on one. Ahead of Presidents’ Day, Amazon is offering a deal on the best-selling Aqua Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier—and you can get it on sale for 40 percent off right now.

After suffering through a winter of dry air, the humidifier’s cooling mist offers immediate and welcome relief. The large humidifier holds 2.2 liters or 24 hours of misting in one fill but is still small enough to fit on a desk or nightstand.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com

The sleek blue and white humidifier’s multiple mist settings are easily adjusted with the front dial. Simply direct where you want the mist to go with the nozzle thanks to its 360-degree rotation.

A great option for sleeping, the humidifier is completely silent and unobtrusive with no humming or whistling. Don’t worry about having to get up to turn it off, either—it’s safe to fall asleep with it on because of its automatic shut-off feature. Just set the hours desired on the day/night schedule, and the humidifier will automatically turn off at the time you set it.

Unlike other humidifiers, the Aqua Oasis does not require filters, so there’s no need to constantly spend money on upkeep with filter replacements. Instead, using distilled water is recommended for best results.

One five-star reviewer purchased the humidifier for their bedroom after their family got sick over Christmas and needed relief to get some sleep. “This thing has truly changed our lives,” they wrote. They shared that the quiet humidifier helped them sleep “much better” and added that they’re planning to order a second one for their living room to help combat the dryness from their fireplace.

Ahead of Presidents Day, snag this massive discount on the Aqua Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier and breathe easy.