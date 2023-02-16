This Best-Selling Humidifier Is 40% off at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day

Get quiet relief from dry winter air for just $30.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

This winter is dragging on, and our dry skin and sore throats are over it. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to counteract the harsh weather at home. The best humidifiers fill up a room with much-needed moisture, helping to relieve the effects of dry air. However, there’s no need to drop a lot of money on one. Ahead of Presidents’ Day, Amazon is offering a deal on the best-selling Aqua Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier—and you can get it on sale for 40 percent off right now.

After suffering through a winter of dry air, the humidifier’s cooling mist offers immediate and welcome relief. The large humidifier holds 2.2 liters or 24 hours of misting in one fill but is still small enough to fit on a desk or nightstand. 

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com

The sleek blue and white humidifier’s multiple mist settings are easily adjusted with the front dial. Simply direct where you want the mist to go with the nozzle thanks to its 360-degree rotation. 

A great option for sleeping, the humidifier is completely silent and unobtrusive with no humming or whistling. Don’t worry about having to get up to turn it off, either—it’s safe to fall asleep with it on because of its automatic shut-off feature. Just set the hours desired on the day/night schedule, and the humidifier will automatically turn off at the time you set it. 

Unlike other humidifiers, the Aqua Oasis does not require filters, so there’s no need to constantly spend money on upkeep with filter replacements. Instead, using distilled water is recommended for best results. 

One five-star reviewer purchased the humidifier for their bedroom after their family got sick over Christmas and needed relief to get some sleep. “This thing has truly changed our lives,” they wrote. They shared that the quiet humidifier helped them sleep “much better” and added that they’re planning to order a second one for their living room to help combat the dryness from their fireplace.

Ahead of Presidents Day, snag this massive discount on the Aqua Oasis Cool Mist Humidifier and breathe easy.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ni Nights II Pillow Pack (2)
These Plush Pillows Are in Over 2 Million Hotel Rooms—and You Can Score Them Now for 75% Off
Early Mattress/Bedding Presidents Day Sales at Amazon
Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25
J.Crew Presidents Day Sale Tout
Psst! J.Crew Launched Its Presidents’ Day Sale, and Preppy Spring Finds Are 40% Off
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 24 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Amazon Editor-Loved Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its 2023 Presidents’ Day Sale
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room tout
The Whisper-Quiet Humidifier Nearly 3,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is on Sale for $39
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier Tout
Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Portable Air Purifier Gives Them 'Peace of Mind' Wherever They Go
Amazon's Most-Loved Valentineâs Day Gifts Under Fifty Dollars tout
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Valentine’s Day Gifts, With Ideas Starting at $4
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser
This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
5 of the top humidifiers sitting on a table
The 5 Best Humidifiers, According to Our Lab Tests
Tower Fan
The 5 Best Tower Fans, According to Our Tests
Commerce Photo Composite
35 Practical, Helpful Gift Ideas for a Sick or Injured Loved One
6-best-electric-fireplaces-of-2022-tested-and-reviewed-tout-social
The 6 Best Electric Fireplaces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
9-best-massage-guns-of-2022-tout
The 9 Best Massage Guns of 2023