Shoppers Say They ‘Get Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Comfy Maxi Dress That's 31% Off Right Now

Some days you just don’t want to have to deal with putting together a whole outfit. That’s when casual yet versatile options, like this maxi dress with more than 12,200 five-star ratings, come in handy. The sleeveless design, which also features a slit in the skirt, is ideal for hot summer days. And right now, you can grab it for 31 percent off at Amazon.

The dress is made of a rayon/polyester/spandex blend that has a touch of stretch, and it’s available in solid colors and a variety of prints, including floral, polka dot, and tie dye. Customers love the style so much that they’ve bought it in multiple colors, noting that they “get compliments every time” they wear it. And another upside to the maxi is that it has pockets, so you can carry things hands-free.

To buy: $36; (was $52); amazon.com.

Maxi dresses can be hit-or-miss if you’re not tall, but one 5-foot-2 shopper said this style “comes exactly to [their] ankles and drapes exceptionally well.” They added that it’s “the perfect summer dress.” Another reviewer commented that they purchased the dress for four women on a girls’ trip, and it was “flattering” on all of their different body types.

Style the maxi dress with a button-down shirt and cute sneakers for a day of traveling, or with flat sandals for an evening outdoors. You could even use it as a bathing suit cover-up at the beach or pool. One five-star reviewer said, “I love that you can take this dress to the beach or to anywhere else and dress it up or keep it very casual.” The dress is basically multiple outfits in one since it can be worn in so many different ways, so it will save space in your suitcase when you’re packing for your next trip, too.

Scoop up this popular maxi dress at Amazon now while it’s on sale for 31 percent off. It’s bound to become your go-to for steamy summer days and nights.

To buy: $36; amazon.com.