Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Trending One-Shoulder Jumpsuit a 'Spring Staple,' and It's on Sale

It’s comfy and stylish.

By
Lauren Taylor
Published on April 3, 2023

When it comes to simple outfits, you can’t beat a jumpsuit. The style always looks put together and fashionable, and you don’t have to spend time matching different pieces of clothing. This jumpsuit from Amazon is a “spring staple,” according to reviewers, and it has double discounts.

The Anrabess Summer Straps One-Shoulder Jumpsuit has pleated pants and a high waistband, so your legs will appear super long when paired with heels or sandals. The one-shoulder design has two thin straps, and it features side pockets and smocking on the back to add a bit of stretch. One shopper said the linen- and rayon-lined fabric doesn’t feel “cheap at all,” calling the suit “so elegant, sexy, and comfy.” The romper’s wide-leg silhouette will allow you to move around without feeling restricted, and you’ll get plenty of airflow to keep you cool on hot days. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated High Waist Casual Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

To buy: From $38 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

The jumpsuit is available in 21 spring-ready colors, including beige, sky blue, peach, mustard, and rose. It’s comfortable enough for everyday wear, or you can dress it up with heels and a clutch for a nice dinner. The style is also perfect for summer vacations to throw on when it’s too hot to put together a whole outfit. Plus, the one-piece will save space in your suitcase. It would even be a fashionable bathing suit coverup, since the design is easy to slip on and off over your suit.

One five-star reviewer noted they were “totally surprised with quality and fit,” adding that the jumpsuit is “all-around flattering.” Another shopper commented, “I love it so much that I purchased another color, and my best friend ended up buying one too!” With more than 2,400 perfect Amazon ratings, customers are definitely impressed with the suit. 

You won’t want to take this one-shoulder jumpsuit off this spring, and starting at only $38, it’s a steal. Be sure to snag it while it’s at a double discount.

