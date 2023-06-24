Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for One More Day

Refresh your summer wardrobe with styles that start at $29.

Published on June 24, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for 1 More Day
What’s not to love about summer? The sun is shining, the grass is green, and there are countless opportunities to wear flowy dresses, bright prints, and warm-weather accessories like sandals and sunglasses. Plus, with summer comes a seemingly endless onslaught of sales from our favorite brands’ easy-to-wear styles at discounted prices. 

One of those brands currently marking down all full-priced styles is Ann Taylor. Right now, when you use the code WEARNOW, you can save more when you buy more. Get 30 percent off one full-priced item and 40 percent off when you buy two or more full-priced items—now that’s a deal. 

Like all amazing sales, they don’t last forever, and Ann Taylor’s runs through the rest of today, so keep scrolling for what we’re eyeing right now. 

Best Deals to Shop at Ann Taylor’s Summer Sale 

Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress

Ann Taylor Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress

Ann Taylor

Nothing says summer quite like a bright patterned dress, particularly this Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress. The style features side slits for comfortable movability and a hidden back zipper to put it on and take it off easily. It’s made from a linen blend with embroidered palm tree motifs, adding to an overall beachy texture that screams summer.

To buy: From $114 with code WEARNOW (was $189); anntaylor.com.

The Metro Short

Ann Taylor The Metro Short

Ann Taylor

While we love a good dress, a well-rounded summer wardrobe also needs business casual shorts that can be dressed up or down, like The Metro Short. The mid-rise cotton style features a hint of spandex for a slight stretch and is available in five colors, including four neutral, classic hues like black, white, khaki, and navy, plus a bold red. One shopper who purchased them in white said they’re “not see-through,” while another called them “so flattering.” 

To buy: From $35 with code WEARNOW (was $50); anntaylor.com.

Striped Oversized Shirt

Ann Taylor Striped Oversized Shirt

Ann Taylor

The versatility of a button-up shirt is unmatched—throw it over a bathing suit, dress it up with a pair of linen pants, or style it with a pair of denim shorts or jeans for an everyday look. This oversized style features a classic black and white striped print and has an overall relaxed fit that won’t look too put-together (but just enough) when styled more casually. 

To buy: From $54 with code WEARNOW (was $90); anntaylor.com.

The Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress

Ann Taylor The Short Sleeve Sheath Dress

Ann Taylor

For an easy-to-wear business casual dress, shoppers love this short sleeve style they say “fits like a glove.” The “comfortable” and “flattering” dress, per several shopper reviews, is made from a four-way stretch fabric that has a tailored silhouette and is available in sizes 00–18. Another shopper called it “the perfect dress for work.” 

To buy: From $96 with code WEARNOW (was $159); anntaylor.com 

For more summery fashion staples to add to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to see the rest of our favorite styles on sale at Ann Taylor through June 24. And be sure to use the code WEARNOW at checkout. 

Ann Taylor Ruffle V-Neck Top

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $42 with code WEARNOW (was $70); anntaylor.com

Ann Taylor Floral Halter Maxi Dress

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $108 with code WEARNOW (was $179); anntaylor.com.

Ann Taylor Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Tee

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60); anntaylor.com.

Ann Taylor Palm Belted Full Skirt

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $78 with code WEARNOW (was $129); anntaylor.com.

Ann Taylor Freshwater Pearl Double Drop Earrings

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60); anntaylor.com.

Ann Taylor Round Sunglasses

Ann Taylor

To buy: From $29 with code WEARNOW (was $48); anntaylor.com.

