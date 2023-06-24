Style Clothing Ann Taylor's Huge Summer Sale Has 'Flattering' Dresses, Shorts, and Blouses Up to 40% Off for One More Day Refresh your summer wardrobe with styles that start at $29. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 24, 2023 04:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten What’s not to love about summer? The sun is shining, the grass is green, and there are countless opportunities to wear flowy dresses, bright prints, and warm-weather accessories like sandals and sunglasses. Plus, with summer comes a seemingly endless onslaught of sales from our favorite brands’ easy-to-wear styles at discounted prices. One of those brands currently marking down all full-priced styles is Ann Taylor. Right now, when you use the code WEARNOW, you can save more when you buy more. Get 30 percent off one full-priced item and 40 percent off when you buy two or more full-priced items—now that’s a deal. Like all amazing sales, they don’t last forever, and Ann Taylor’s runs through the rest of today, so keep scrolling for what we’re eyeing right now. Best Deals to Shop at Ann Taylor’s Summer Sale Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress, From $114 with code WEARNOW (was $189) Ruffle V-Neck Top, From $42 with code WEARNOW (was $70) Striped Oversized Shirt, From $54 with code WEARNOW (was $90) The Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress, From $96 with code WEARNOW (was $159) Floral Halter Maxi Dress, From $108 with code WEARNOW (was $179) Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Tee, From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60) The Metro Short, From $35 with code WEARNOW (was $50) Palm Belted Full Skirt, From $78 with code WEARNOW (was $129) Freshwater Pearl Double Drop Earrings, From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60) Round Sunglasses, From $29 with code WEARNOW (was $48) Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress Ann Taylor Nothing says summer quite like a bright patterned dress, particularly this Palm Embroidered Halter Flare Dress. The style features side slits for comfortable movability and a hidden back zipper to put it on and take it off easily. It’s made from a linen blend with embroidered palm tree motifs, adding to an overall beachy texture that screams summer. To buy: From $114 with code WEARNOW (was $189); anntaylor.com. The Metro Short Ann Taylor While we love a good dress, a well-rounded summer wardrobe also needs business casual shorts that can be dressed up or down, like The Metro Short. The mid-rise cotton style features a hint of spandex for a slight stretch and is available in five colors, including four neutral, classic hues like black, white, khaki, and navy, plus a bold red. One shopper who purchased them in white said they’re “not see-through,” while another called them “so flattering.” To buy: From $35 with code WEARNOW (was $50); anntaylor.com. Striped Oversized Shirt Ann Taylor The versatility of a button-up shirt is unmatched—throw it over a bathing suit, dress it up with a pair of linen pants, or style it with a pair of denim shorts or jeans for an everyday look. This oversized style features a classic black and white striped print and has an overall relaxed fit that won’t look too put-together (but just enough) when styled more casually. To buy: From $54 with code WEARNOW (was $90); anntaylor.com. The Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress Ann Taylor For an easy-to-wear business casual dress, shoppers love this short sleeve style they say “fits like a glove.” The “comfortable” and “flattering” dress, per several shopper reviews, is made from a four-way stretch fabric that has a tailored silhouette and is available in sizes 00–18. Another shopper called it “the perfect dress for work.” To buy: From $96 with code WEARNOW (was $159); anntaylor.com For more summery fashion staples to add to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to see the rest of our favorite styles on sale at Ann Taylor through June 24. And be sure to use the code WEARNOW at checkout. Ann Taylor To buy: From $42 with code WEARNOW (was $70); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $42 with code WEARNOW (was $70); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $108 with code WEARNOW (was $179); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $78 with code WEARNOW (was $129); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $36 with code WEARNOW (was $60); anntaylor.com. Ann Taylor To buy: From $29 with code WEARNOW (was $48); anntaylor.com.