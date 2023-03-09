Shoppers Swear by These TikTok-Viral Appliance Cord Organizers to Keep Their Kitchen Counters Clean and Tidy

Maintaining a clutter-free kitchen counter often seems like an uphill battle. Once you've cleared your functional space, it's time to bust out the Instant Pot to get dinner started or indulge in that second cup of coffee with your cherished, oversized espresso machine, and you're faced with the chaos again. As luck would have it, TikTok did the hard work for us and uncovered an affordable little tool that will quickly tidy up all the appliance cords that litter your kitchen countertop: The Animal Gifts' Appliance Cord Organizer.

A double discount with an on-page coupon will knock 44 percent off, bringing the three-pack down to just $9, which includes white, gray, and black organizers. You can manage and neatly arrange your appliance cords and cables with these stick-on winders. Crafted from durable rubber that's deformation-resistant, the cord wrappers use a nontoxic and odorless adhesive that won't leave behind a sticky trail on your appliances once removed. A slanted slot grip was also designed in the center of the wrappers to hold the end of the appliance cord in place. They measure 4 inches long and 1.13 inches wide, so they can be discreetly tucked behind small and large appliances alike.

Amazon

To buy: $9 with coupon (was $16); amazon.com.

To use, first wipe the surface you'll be applying the winder to. Remove the adhesive protector and press it against the back of your appliance. The brand recommends blasting the adhesive with a blow dryer to help activate it and waiting six hours for it to set before using the wire wrappers for the first time. When attaching the winder to rounded surfaces, Animal Gifts suggests sticking it on vertically.

"Now my appliance cords are so well organized," one reviewer, also inspired by TikTok, exclaimed. "The appliances on my countertop now have no loose cords." A second shopper found a use for the winders outside of the kitchen as convenient wall hooks. "Keeps my charger close by the couch, holds up a headset, and holds onto my husband's heavy-duty set of keys. [I] need to get more for sure."

Stop fussing with your small appliance cords and make them easier to manage with Animal Gifts' Appliance Cord Organizers.