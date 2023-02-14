7,800+ Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Fleece Cardigan That Doubles as a Coat—and It’s on Sale

You can always trust a good cardigan to make an outfit feel soft and cozy. Truth be told though, cardigans look a bit casual, which is great for daytime wear, but doesn’t do you many favors for events that call for more upscale looks. If you don’t want to give up on that comfy lifestyle, yet want something stylish for dates, work, and more, you have to check out this cardigan that doubles as a chic coat. Did I mention it’s on sale?

The Angashion Fleece Cardigan Coat is an Amazon best-seller, earning more than 7,800 five-star ratings to date. Shoppers confirm it’s equal parts soft and warm, with one person even writing, “It feels like I’m wearing my bathrobe out in public, yet it looks fashionable.” Another wrote, “I would sleep in this if I wanted to.”

To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

Made with a blend of soft polyester and stretchy spandex, the Angashian cardigan gives shoppers the stylish fleece “teddy bear” look and feel. It has a thick weight to it that’s great as outerwear and people confirm that it also has a satin-like lining inside—so you know that it feels nice against the skin, too.

The cardigan sweater is crafted with a sleek collar and lapels, and is long for a slightly oversized appearance. This particular option comes with two deep side pockets and buttons lining the front, however, it’s also available without those details in different colors. Actually, the cardigan sweater comes in 28 styles, including classic camel, army green, tweed, and buffalo plaid.

The versatile jacket is ideal for every activity, which is why people wear it to walk their dogs, catch a flight, go to the office, run errands, go to the movies, and even wear it as a cozy layer at weddings.

“This jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated,” wrote one last reviewer. “I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those ‘blanket but make it fashion’ pieces. I love it so much.”

If you’re still hunting for your next go-to fashion find, this cardigan coat is it. Shop it while it’s on sale at Amazon now.