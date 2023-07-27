The Genius Mat That Over 2,000 Shoppers Bought This Month Will Save Your Kitchen From Coffee Spills

And it's just $16.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

AMOAMI-Coffee Mat Hide Stain Rubber Backed Absorbent Dish Drying Mat
Photo:

Amazon

Once you've got the perfect high-quality coffee maker, it's time to gear up with the right accessories to complete your setup. Coffee lovers know the importance of keeping a clean and tidy brewing station—which is always easier said than done. Messes are inevitable when coffee is involved, so you'll want to ensure you're ready to take on the notorious spills and stains that can accompany your morning routine.

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers this month have already committed to the Amoami Coffee Mat to keep their kitchen counters dry and clean. It's crafted from incredibly absorbent polyurethane with an anti-slip rubber backing, so you don't have to worry about any leaks or spills seeping through and damaging your precious countertops. Thanks to its durable design, it can also be used as a dish-drying or pet-feeding mat. Depending on the size of your machine and counter space, you can grab it in 12- by 19-inch, 16- by 24-inch, or 17- by 31.5-inch sizes, and you can select from eight shades and patterns to coordinate with your kitchen's style and decor.

AMOAMI-Coffee Mat Hide Stain Rubber Backed Absorbent Dish Drying Mat

Amazon

According to one reviewer, the pad minimizes the "vibrations" of their noisy espresso maker. "It also looks great under my machine," they added, making it the perfect addition to their coffee bar. A second shopper found the mat "great" for their dual brewer's single-serve side, which tends to "make little splashes when brewing." They also noted that it "very quickly absorbs all splashes" and "wipes down very easily" without leaving any "residue or marks on the countertop."

Those with limited space will be happy to learn that the versatile mat can work double-duty. Another customer living in a "tiny home" used the multipurpose tool as a dish-drying mat and a base for their coffee maker to protect their butcher block counters. They confirmed that "moisture does not go through the mat" and have even declared it "the best dish mat I have owned."

With the Amoami Coffee Mat, you can make your home coffee station stand out while protecting your kitchen from spills.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Stanley Tumbler Drop Tout
Sellout Risk: Stanley Just Dropped 2 New Tumbler Colors, and They’re Going Fast
Cooling Home Section Tout
This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More
Hearth & Hand Fall Collection Tout
Target’s Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Collection Is Here, and We’re Already Loving the Earthy, Moody Tones
Related Articles
Composite of Best Coffee Mug Warmers of 2023 including Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
The 8 Best Coffee Mug Warmers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Tout
You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More
Best Soap Dispensers
The 12 Best Soap Dispensers of 2023
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks / Organizer Roundup PD Tout
Need More Kitchen Space? These Nifty Organizing Finds Can Help, and They’re Up to 49% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Two anti-fatigue mats on an orange and tan background
The 9 Best Anti-Fatigue Mats of 2023
Cuisinart Waffle Maker on a yellow background
The 8 Best Waffle Makers of 2023
how-to-organize-a-kitchen-realsimple-GettyImages-1368918521
How to Organize Your Kitchen to Make It More Tidy and Functional
Best Sponges
The 12 Best Sponges of 2023 to Wipe Away Every Mess
One of the best coffee makers with grinders on a kitchen counter being tested
The 6 Best Coffee Makers With Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
al white kitchen with clean long countertop
8 Tips for Keeping Clutter Off Your Kitchen Countertops
ninja coffee maker
How to Clean a Ninja Coffee Maker
Best Ice Makers of 2022, According to Our Tests
The 8 Best Ice Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
A woman's hand wipes a wooden table with a sponge and a natural non-toxic agent. Ecological home cleaning products. Vinegar, lemon. Green background.
You Can Use Cleaning Vinegar to Clean Almost Everything—Except These 6 Things