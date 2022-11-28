This TV Console With 6,400+ Perfect Ratings Has an Electric Fireplace Built in—and It’s on Sale Right Now

On chilly fall and winter nights, there’s nothing better than curling up on the couch in front of a fire. If you don’t happen to have an actual fireplace in your home, though, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the experience, as electric fireplaces can provide just as much warmth and comfort as the real deal. And right now, a top-rated TV console with an electric fireplace built right in is on sale at Amazon during the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale.

Made by Ameriwood, the best-selling console is a gorgeous piece of furniture, designed to look rustic and weathered thanks to its wood-like medium brown finish (it’s also available in natural, ivory pine, and black oak, but the other colors aren’t currently on sale). It’s on the larger size, able to fit TVs up to 50” wide, and it features an open top shelf plus two spacious side cabinets that have additional shelving of their own to store games, DVDs, and much more.

But the best part of this $285 console, of course, is the 23-inch electric fireplace insert. It can be plugged into an outlet to create the look and feel of a real fire with its built-in reflectors and long-lasting LED lights (up to 50,000 hours of life). Handling the fireplace is simple, as you can control the size of the flame as well as the heat (up to 82 degrees) with either the included remote control or touch panel.

With this kind of setup, you can get all the thrill of having a fireplace in your home without having to put in the effort of building and cleaning up after a fire. When you’re done for the night, you can just switch the fireplace off, and the console will go back to its regular self.

Amazon shoppers can’t say enough good things about the unique and versatile unit. “The temperature was great—it made the whole living room so warm,” said one recent buyer in their review, calling the console an “awesome” purchase. Another person praised the material of the console, saying that it’s “great and sturdy and it looks amazing.” A third reviewer, meanwhile, called it “a beautiful addition” to their living room, adding, “the fireplace adds that extra bit of cozy that I desired.”

One small thing to keep in mind is that the console can be a bit tricky to put together and take a few hours’ time, so if you click “add to cart,” make sure you’re prepared accordingly. Otherwise, though, there’s so much to love about this console/fireplace combo, which will look great in your home and keep you warm evening after evening.

Snag the Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console while it’s on sale for nearly $60 off during Cyber Monday, and get ready for many cozy nights to come.