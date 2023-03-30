Shoppers Call These Towels ‘Supple’ and ‘Sturdy,’ and You Can Shop a Set of 6 Now for Just $40

Everyone needs a set of fluffy towels to feel cozy after a shower or bath, but some can get dingy or start to fall apart after a lot of use. So if your towels need a refresh, these shopper-loved ones from American Soft Linen are a budget-friendly option at only $40. You can snag the set of six towels for 30 percent off at Amazon.

Included in the set are two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths made from 100 Turkish percent cotton. The fabric has a long-loop pile for extra absorbency and double-stitched hems for added durability. The material may be heavyweight, but you don’t have to compromise on fluffiness. One reviewer called the towels “soft, supple, and very sturdy,” and another said they’re “buttery soft and heavy.” According to shoppers, “These towels wash well and get softer each time without losing absorption.”

To buy: $40 (was $57); amazon.com.

The six-piece set is perfect if you’re looking to replenish your towel inventory or to use as inexpensive guest towels. With two of each towel size included in the bundle, you’ll always have an extra one on hand. Plus, you don’t have to worry about mismatched towels ruining your bathroom decor.

There are other options available, too, such as a three-piece set and bundles of just hand towels, bath towels, or washcloths. The plush towels come in 15 colors to match any bathroom decor, including white, beige, black, gray, black, peach, sky blue, and burgundy. Since they have such a reasonable price, reviewers say they have purchased multiple sets.

Shoppers have awarded the set more than 36,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. According to one customer, the towels are “surprisingly thick” and have “excellent quality” for such a great price. Another reviewer raved about their absorbent and quick-drying materials, saying, “these towels actually dry you off.”

Achieve a fluffier bath experience when you shop the American Soft Linen six-piece towel set now while they’re on sale for $40 at Amazon.

