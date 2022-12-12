Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale Is Here, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 55% Off

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, Amazon surprised shoppers with tons of deals to shop from its Winter Fashion Sale. Whether you’re searching for a new winter coat or comfy sneakers, we found something for just about everyone—and everything is on sale. You’ll find popular brands, like Adidas and Ralph Lauren, along with Amazon brands all at a discount.

Some highlights include these super popular bike shorts that are just $13 and have thousands of five-star ratings and this puffer vest that’s 45 percent off. You can also score these polarized Ralph Lauren sunglasses that are up to 55 percent off. Discover more deals that we picked out on boots, sweatpants, sneakers, and more below.

10 Amazon Winter Fashion Sale Deals

Dolce Vita Hoven H2o Boot

These lug sole boots are made with water-resistant leather with recycled microsuede lining. The 2.5-inch heel provides some height, but the 1-inch platform makes them sturdy and easy to walk in. The cream color is a great neutral to wear with anything this winter, and the knit upper offers a cozy detailed finish.

To buy: From $102 (was $170); amazon.com.

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt

You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck sweatshirt like this one that comes in 10 colors, including gray, black, navy, blue, light pink, and purple. It has a longer length that sits below your waist to provide extra coverage and keep you warm. Plus, it’s made of a thick, EcoSmart cotton-blend fabric that’s comfortable yet stylish enough to wear with jeans or leggings.

To buy: $13 (was $18); amazon.com.

Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts

These bike shorts have received more than 25,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer said the shorts are “soft, lightweight, stretchy, and breathable,” and another commented that they’ve “held up after multiple washes without stretching out…[or]shrinking.” They’re made of thick 90 percent cotton fabric that isn’t see through and have an elastic waistband.

To buy: $13 (was $18); amazon.com.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure-2.0 Running Shoe

These sneakers are made with Primegreen, which contains recycled materials, and 50 percent of the shoe’s upper also contains recycled content. The shoes are super comfy with memory foam sock liners and Cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole, and the lightweight and flexible sole makes it feel like you aren’t even wearing shoes.

To buy: From $50 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant

For a comfy and cute look, get these sweatpants that start at just $14 and come in 16 different colors. You can easily adjust them with the drawstring waist to get the perfect fit, and they have a relaxed shape with front patch pockets. These joggers have received more than 7,500 five-star ratings, and one shopper even said, “I am obsessed with these. They are the perfect cut, style, [and] thickness, and the price is ridiculously low.”

To buy: From $14 (was $25); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Midweight Puffer Vest

This puffer vest is a great piece to layer or wear on its own, and it’s a steal at only $19. The water-resistant and durable fabric makes it stand up to winter weather, and it reaches your hips to keep your upper body warm. According to one Amazon reviewer, “It’s the perfect amount of puff and the perfect length!”

To buy: $27 (was $50); amazon.com.

Fossil Fiona Crossbody

A black leather crossbody bag like this one is a wardrobe staple. It has a zipper closure to keep your belongings safe and plenty of interior and exterior pockets. There are multiple colors to choose from, including black, navy, beige, dark green, brown, camel, and more.

To buy: $78 (was $130; amazon.com.

Adidas Women's Color Wash Bucket Hat

This fun tie-dye bucket hat comes in blue, lime green, lilac, and pink with the Adidas logo embroidered on the front. Since they’re tie-dyed, each 100 percent cotton hat will have a slightly unique look. One shopper called it “affordable and adorable.”

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

Ralph Lauren Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses

You’ll look very chic in these cat eye sunglasses. The style is available in two color variations (black/gold and tortoise shell/gold) with UV-protective, polarized lenses. The lenses can even be made into prescription lenses for glasses and contact-wearers.

To buy: $60 (was $134); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket

Try this puffer jacket if you’re in need of a new winter coat. The cinched waist makes it look more form fitting and fashionable than many other puffer styles, but it’ll still keep you super warm with its high collar and a removable hood. One five-star reviewer said, “This is the best heavyweight coat you can get for this price range.”

To buy: $38 (was $60); amazon.com.