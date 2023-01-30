Shop Internet-Famous Puffer Jackets, Glass Tumblers, Fanny Packs, and More at Amazon—All for Under $50

If you’re searching for a trendy product you’ve recently seen online, one place you should look is Amazon’s hidden Internet Famous section. There you’ll find home, beauty, and fashion products that have gone viral recently on social media. We checked out the storefront to pick out some items you need to shop—and they’re all under $50.

Shop workout gear, like these high-waisted leggings for only $25 and this workout set that includes a top, shorts, and sports bra. You can upgrade your outerwear with this cropped puffer jacket or this faux shearling puffer that’s currently 45 percent off. Some other must-shop items include this Adidas fanny pack that comes in 12 colors and has more than 9,380 five-star ratings for only $22.

Find even more of our affordable viral product picks below.

Amazon

Gihuo Women' s Cropped Puffer Jacket

This puffer is so cute and trendy thanks to its cropped style and color options. It has a zipper and snap closure, ribbed cuffs, elastic waistband, and a stand up collar that will keep your neck warm. One Amazon reviewer said, “I absolutely fell in love with this puffer jacket once I put it on. It fits me perfectly, and it's so freaking warm.”

To buy: $43 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt High-Rise Full-Length Legging

You can never have enough leggings, and this pair is just $25. The full-length leggings feature a high-rise, wide waistband and sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material. Plus, they come in 14 bright colors.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Amazon

Lmhejing 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler With Straw and Lid

Keep yourself hydrated with this set of six glass tumblers. They come with bamboo lids secured with a silicone ring to prevent leaks and stainless steel straws, so you can easily take your drink with you when you go out. The set even includes a glass straws and a straw brush, and they’re dishwasher-safe.

To buy: From $25 with coupon (was from $32); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Faux Shearling Puffer Jacket

What could be cozier than a two-in-one teddy and puffer jacket? According to one five-star reviewer, the faux shearling accents make the jacket look “a bump up from just your ordinary puffer.” It’s available in six colors, including dark green, black, blush, hot pink, camel, and ivory.

To buy: From $38 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon

Popchose Dry Brushing Body Brush

Dry brushing your skin helps exfoliate, unclog pores, smooth skin, and improve blood circulation. This brush is eco-friendly and cruelty-free and made with polished wood and natural boar bristles. The oval shape and cotton strap fit in your palm without slipping.

To buy: $9 (was $15); amazon.com.

Amazon

Nalodu Rectangle Hair Claw Clip

Claw clips are all the rage right now, and this pack of six is made to hold thick hair. They’re durable with a strong spring that makes them easy to open, plus, the matte finish keeps them from sliding out of your hair.

To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com.

Amazon

Iwemek Seamless Two-Piece Workout Set

No one will be able to tell that this workout set was so affordable. The set includes a short sleeve compression crop top, a padded sports bra, and seamless high-waisted biker shorts, all for just $26. The nylon and spandex blend fabric is stretchy, breathable, and—most importantly—not see through.

To buy: From $26; amazon.com.

Amazon

Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

You can’t go wrong with a fanny pack. This Adidas bag has more than 9,380 five-star ratings, and it can be worn around your waist or as a crossbody. The two pockets will be able to hold everything you need while keeping your hands free.

To buy: From $22 (was $25); amazon.com.