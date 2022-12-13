Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Time seems to fly this time of year. With the holidays just days away, you might be feeling the pressure to cross off the rest of your gifting list. Yes, time is running out, but thanks to Amazon's Very Merry Deals event, you can score some major deals on last-minute gift ideas that will arrive just in time.

Unwrap savings on home essentials, beauty products, smart home gear, and more without bursting your holiday shopping budget. We did the heavy lifting to narrow down the best sales on items that will work for your whole list for a stress-free shopping experience.

Whether you need them on your doorstep in time for Christmas or want to send a thoughtful gift to a long-distance friend, we have you covered with deals from brands like Eufy, Hot Tools, Sunbeam, DHC, Columbia, Chefman, and Tile. It may be the eleventh hour, but it won't seem like you scrambled to find the perfect gift to spark joy.

Below we've compiled a selection of Amazon deals that make for perfect last-minute gifts that you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

The Top 10 Amazon Very Merry Deals:

Amazon

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals:

Amazon is chock-full of beauty steals that are great for gifting on their own as well as for stocking stuffers. You can easily split up Facetory’s 23 Sheet Mask Collection, Cliganic’s Lip Balm Set, or these Aromatherapy Shower Tablets to create personalized gift baskets for coworkers or white elephant exchanges. A skincare enthusiast will appreciate the best-selling Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha bundle for $17 to level up their routine.

The secret to great hair is using the right tools, and you can’t go wrong with Conair’s iconic Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, which is now down to $20, or the Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron to help revive coils. I’ve lost count of how many times the Deweisn Folding Lighted Mirror has come in handy, during my travels and on my vanity.—I can’t apply my makeup or serums without the now-$21 travel-friendly device.

Amazon

The Best Amazon Home Deals:

Whether you're looking to amp up your holiday table setting to impress guests or want to gift something practical to your host, there's something for everyone and every style. Give the gift of an ultra-cozy winter with the utile Sunbeam Heated Blanket, which is sure to become a cold-weather staple. Add to a friend's chic and minimal aesthetic with this Rivet Marble Table Lamp that will add a touch of glam to any room—and it's $55. With Bambüsi's Bamboo Bathtub Caddy, which is now 55 percent off, you'll undoubtedly make a loved one's bath time even more relaxing.

Amazon

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals:

The fashion-loving folks on your list could always use some crucial cold-weather finds to add to their wardrobe. These Isotoner Touchscreen Fleece Gloves will allow the wearer to brave the cold in style without sacrificing access to their phones. For those who live in their slippers, these Faux Fur Cork Slide Sandals are non-slip and have adjustable elastic straps to customize the fit. A classic trench coat is always a good idea, especially when it’s only $28.

Amazon

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals:

You don’t need to be a professional chef to appreciate kitchen gear that the whole house will benefit from. The top-selling Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer is big enough to roast, broil, and bake various family meals without taking up too much counter space, and it’s under $100. To help prep those big meals, Mueller’s Vegetable Slicer can chop, grate, mince, and dice just about anything. The Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set is the perfect gift for the couple whose holiday party is doubling for a housewarming. Guarantee your friend no more sad lunches with the Bentgo All-in-One Bento Lunch Box, which is now half off.

Amazon

The Best Amazon Tech Deals:

User-friendly tech gadgets are always a welcome surprise. Your best friend who can’t seem to keep track of their keys will find the Tile Mate helpful, and it’s $18 right now. Seamlessly control smart home devices by pairing the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug with the simple-to-use Echo Dot that won’t intimidate tech novices. Help lighten a bookworm’s load by giving them the new and improved Kindle Reader that will last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Amazon

The Best Amazon Vacuum Deals:

Vacuums might not be an obvious gift idea, but they’re essential in every household and are usually among the most wanted gift ideas. Save $240 and help a friend tackle pesky pet hair with Eufy’s X8 RoboVac. The portable Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Handheld Vacuum is a top-rated model that can be used in the home and to tidy up the family van, and it’s only $27. If your recipient has been deal-hunting for a lightweight stick vacuum, the Black+Decker PowerSeries+ model wow reviewers with its suction power and battery life.