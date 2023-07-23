Style Clothing Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section Oh, and you’ll find a ton of deals in here, too—up to 61 percent off. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Going on vacation requires a certain kind of wardrobe. Flying to Italy? You need some lightweight sight-seeing clothes. Heading to the Amazon Rainforest? Consider camping attire. But if you’re planning a trip to the islands, you’ve got to upgrade your closet with some stellar fashion pieces. And this list filled with under-$50 tropical finds totally delivers. Whether you’re jet-setting off to Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, or really anywhere in the Caribbean—these tropical-esque clothes, shoes, and accessories are the fashion pieces to bring. Amazon Fashion’s new Tropical Punch section is filled with stylish items like dresses, tops, shorts, and two-pieces that all come in fun prints that give off vacation vibes. There are also sandals, sunglasses, straw hats, and cute bags on this list, which just so happen to start at $13. Bonus: Many of these picks are on sale—up to 61 percent off. Tropical Fashion Essentials Under $50 Zesica Crossover Halter A-Line Maxi Dress, $47 with coupon (was $55) Floerns Tropical Plunging V-Neck Dress, $40 Sojos Sylvia Sunglasses, $12 (was $20) Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandals, $40 (was $80) Cupshe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi, $43 MakeMeChic Tropical Open-Front Blouse and Shorts Set, $38 Lotus Fun 14 Karat Gold-Plated Monstera Leaf Drop Earrings, $20 Soly Hux Floral Beach Sleeveless Mini Dress, $36 Wangwang Small Crossbody Bag, $19 Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Beach Hat, $27 People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon Zesica Crossover Halter A-Line Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $47 Being out in the sun feels nice, but it can get real hot, real quick. It’s why opting for loose, lightweight clothing is the best way to beat the heat. And flowy dresses? Yeah, they’re at the top of the list. You’ll find mini dress options like this plunging V-neck option as well as off-the-shoulder numbers like this pretty one from Cupshe. But this popular maxi dress from Zesica is one to definitely consider; this pick comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns, has a casual halter design, and even a little cutout that makes it great to wear while roaming around the resort or out to a fancy dinner. MakeMeChic Tropical Open-Front Blouse and Shorts Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 Other great fashion finds within the Amazon hub include floral, elastic-waist shorts, crop tops, and even swimsuit coverups that could totally double as an everyday dress. You’ll also discover cute two-piece sets, like this bold option that gives you an entire outfit in one buy. The set includes a kimono-style blouse that’s great to wear over swimsuits or tanks as well as drawstring shorts with an elastic waistband. Wangwang Small Crossbody Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Plus, you can’t pack for a trip without the right accessories! Unique, tropical earrings, top-rated rectangular sunglasses, and straw hats are all part of the package. Another must? This $19 crossbody bag that’s secure enough to carry while sightseeing. That’s because the small handbag has not one, not two, but three zippered sections to hold everything from your lip gloss and itinerary to extremely important items like your phone and passport. Wear it as a traditional shoulder bag or a belt bag for a modern look. These are just a few tropical fashion must-haves. Scroll through the rest of the list below for more Amazon vacation picks now. Remember, several of these are on sale, so snap ‘em up at a discounted price while you can! Floerns Tropical Plunging V-Neck Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Sojos Sylvia Sunglasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Steve Madden Harlene Slide Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $40 Cupshe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 Lotus Fun 14 Karat Gold-Plated Monstera Leaf Drop Earrings Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Soly Hux Floral Beach Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Beach Hat Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 OnlyShe Casual Drawstring Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $27 Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Platform Wedge Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $48 Bsubseach Beachwear Maxi Cover Up Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $29 Allegra K Hawaiian Cropped Button Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $29 Nine West Terrie Ankle Wrap Heeled Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $35 Zinpretty High-Waisted Bikini Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $33 PrettyGarden Summer Mini Sundress Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $36 Waitfairy Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Meenew Swing Vacation Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 MissShorthair Beach Sarong Swimsuit Cover Up Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Was this page helpful? 