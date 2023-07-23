Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section

Going on vacation requires a certain kind of wardrobe. Flying to Italy? You need some lightweight sight-seeing clothes. Heading to the Amazon Rainforest? Consider camping attire. But if you’re planning a trip to the islands, you’ve got to upgrade your closet with some stellar fashion pieces. And this list filled with under-$50 tropical finds totally delivers.

Whether you’re jet-setting off to Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, or really anywhere in the Caribbean—these tropical-esque clothes, shoes, and accessories are the fashion pieces to bring. Amazon Fashion’s new Tropical Punch section is filled with stylish items like dresses, tops, shorts, and two-pieces that all come in fun prints that give off vacation vibes. There are also sandals, sunglasses, straw hats, and cute bags on this list, which just so happen to start at $13. Bonus: Many of these picks are on sale—up to 61 percent off.

Tropical Fashion Essentials Under $50

Being out in the sun feels nice, but it can get real hot, real quick. It’s why opting for loose, lightweight clothing is the best way to beat the heat. And flowy dresses? Yeah, they’re at the top of the list. You’ll find mini dress options like this plunging V-neck option as well as off-the-shoulder numbers like this pretty one from Cupshe. But this popular maxi dress from Zesica is one to definitely consider; this pick comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns, has a casual halter design, and even a little cutout that makes it great to wear while roaming around the resort or out to a fancy dinner.

Other great fashion finds within the Amazon hub include floral, elastic-waist shorts, crop tops, and even swimsuit coverups that could totally double as an everyday dress. You’ll also discover cute two-piece sets, like this bold option that gives you an entire outfit in one buy. The set includes a kimono-style blouse that’s great to wear over swimsuits or tanks as well as drawstring shorts with an elastic waistband.

Plus, you can’t pack for a trip without the right accessories! Unique, tropical earrings, top-rated rectangular sunglasses, and straw hats are all part of the package. Another must? This $19 crossbody bag that’s secure enough to carry while sightseeing. That’s because the small handbag has not one, not two, but three zippered sections to hold everything from your lip gloss and itinerary to extremely important items like your phone and passport. Wear it as a traditional shoulder bag or a belt bag for a modern look.

These are just a few tropical fashion must-haves. Scroll through the rest of the list below for more Amazon vacation picks now. Remember, several of these are on sale, so snap ‘em up at a discounted price while you can!

