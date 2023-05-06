Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP

If you recently purged your spring wardrobe, then you might find yourself in need of a little refresh—especially with some hot summer weather on the horizon. The long, sun-drenched days call for carefully considered warm-weather staples that you can wear again and again. Good thing you can always count on Amazon to drop some surprisingly affordable new finds to round out your closet.

Amazon's new arrivals section is overflowing with lovely spring finds to add to your seasonal rotation. With thousands of fresh options at your fingertips, taking the time to thoroughly browse through these warm-weather staples could take hours. That's why we dug around all of the new spring offerings and curated a selection of 12 budget-friendly styles under $50 that will complete your wardrobe.

Scroll down to see Amazon's trending new offerings, from versatile flats to fun, frilly blouses.

Amazon

Automet Linen Lounge Matching Set

There's no way this matching lounge set was made to be kept out of sight. Constructed from viscose and linen, this fabric combo makes for a lightweight and comfortable ensemble. A matching two-piece outfit is also perfect for traveling.

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

Amazon

Zaful Tie Front Pleated Blouse

Your denim 'fits will feel instantly elevated by this pleated tie front cardigan. It's a sensible, weather-appropriate layering piece that you'll be grateful for when stepping in and out of the cool comfort of AC.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Amazon

Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

A flirty and fluttery midi dress is a breezy must-have that will work for sunset cocktails, potluck picnics, and beyond. The high-waist design is flattering, while the ruffled trim adds a sophisticated touch.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Amazon

Missactiver Twist Knot Top

This fashion-forward piece is the perfect complement to the high-waisted trousers and skirts that are sprinkled throughout your closet. The twist knot detail in the front creates an elongating sweetheart neckline. You can also shop it in all kinds of bold hues.

To buy: $19; amazon.com.

Amazon

Anrabess Smocked Midi Dress

This versatile puff-sleeve dress can be worn on or off the shoulder. The midi length ensures you won't show too much skin, and the smocked bust adds definition to the fun and feminine silhouette.

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Collared Short Sleeve Tunic

Looking for the perfect work blouse? Blooming Jelly's option will keep you comfortable all day and features a playful babydoll detail in the back and side slits so you can tuck the front into your pants for a streamlined yet casual look.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Amazon

Lyaner Short Sleeve Blouse

This design from Lyaner is loaded with delightful elements like a lace-trimmed V-neck and flared short sleeves. This top is the moment, and it's a perfect choice to dress up simple denim shorts or skinny jeans.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Amazon

Amoji Bowknot Block Heel Sandal

Chunky heels are always a good idea, especially if you'll be doing a lot of walking and dancing at a wedding or social gathering with friends. They'll instantly make you feel dressed up—now you just need to decide between gold, black, or pink.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Amazon

Miholl Lace Floral Blouse

It's time to give up your ordinary tank top and go for something subtle but a little more unexpected. The mesh, floral lace trim on this sleeveless style adds breathable texture to your look without being over the top.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon

Arromic Square Toe Ballet Flats

Ballet flats never really went out of style, but they're much more coveted this season. The plush EVA insole provides your arch with all the support to keep you comfortable. Plus, the bonus heel pad built into the back of the shoe means you can wave goodbye to blisters.

To buy: $46; amazon.com.

Amazon

STQ Tennis Sneakers

Every wardrobe needs a dependable pair of active sneakers, and with over 1,000 ventilation holes in this design, you don't need to worry about keeping your feet cool. They’re made from recycled materials and have a unique stretch quality, so they're easy to step in and out of.

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon

Blooming Jelly Ruffle Sleeve Top

This lightweight top will dominate your spring wardrobe with its feminine ruffled sleeves and chic fit. The eyelet design fabric makes it breathable, so you'll stay cool and dry, even on the most unforgivably scorching days.

To buy: $22; amazon.com.