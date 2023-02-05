Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27

Don’t spend a fortune on new accessories and clothes—Amazon’s The Drop line has everything you need to look on-trend while maintaining your budget. From boots to blazers, we shopped the collection to find some of the best pieces you need to add to your winter wardrobe. And prices start at just $27.

Update your loungewear with these color-blocked sweats that you won’t feel embarrassed to wear while running errands. You can also shop workwear that can be dressed up or down, like this oversized blazer or these heeled mules. With many items discounted up to 65 percent off, you’ll want to buy everything.

Shop more of our picks from Amazon’s The Drop below.

Amazon

Avalon Small Tote Bag

One shopper called this purse a “super chic dinner/event bag” and a “great alternative to a clutch or wristlet.” The overlapping straps give the bag a unique look, and it’s available in 13 colors. Other reviewers commented that it’s larger than it looks and looks more expensive than it actually is.

To buy: From $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot

This sock boot is made of faux-microsuede with a rubber sole. While it has a 3-inch heel, the padded footbed will keep your feet feeling comfy and supported. One five-star reviewer said, “If you want shoes that will look professional and stylish while not killing your budget, these are great. They look amazing with lots of outfits!”

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Amazon

Women's Anouk Blazer

Dress up any outfit with this faux-leather blazer. It has a button closure and functional pockets, and it’s even machine-washable. One five-star reviewer said the blazer is “extremely flattering,” and it’s a “statement” piece that can still look casual.

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

Amazon

Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux-Fur Coat

You’ll feel so luxurious in this long faux-fur coat that shoppers say looks expensive. Not to mention, it will keep you super warm. It has a button closure and front pockets, and there are four available colors to choose from: black, brown, gray, and sand.

To buy: $130; amazon.com.

Amazon

Blake Long Blazer

This blazer is fully lined with a notched collar and long silhouette. It comes in neutral tones, like black, brown, and beige, and brighter shades, like pink, green, and blue. There’s even a plaid option, too. Reviewers note that the slightly oversized blazer is “roomy, comfortable, and [the] perfect length at [the] hips and arms.”

To buy: From $32 (was from $75); amazon.com.

Amazon

Cassandra Knee-High Western Boot

Western-style, cowboy boots are very in-style right now, and this pair is currently up to 65 percent off. Available in brown snakeskin print or black, they’re made of smooth faux-leather with a padded footbed and 3-inch heel. The pull-on style also features a pointed toe and tabs to help you slide the shoes on.

To buy: From $35 (was $100); amazon.com.

Amazon

Avena Square-Toe Block Heel Mule

These heeled mules feature a square toe and 3-inch heel. The pair is made of smooth faux leather and comes in three neutral shades: black, brown, and cognac. One Amazon reviewer said they hit the “trifecta” with these mules, calling them “comfortable, [a] great color, and [a] reasonable price.”

To buy: From $37 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

Uma High-Rise Fitted Slit-Front Pull-On Pant

You can be comfortable and chic in these stretchy, slit-front pants. They’re a pull-on style with a snug fit and flared legs. Shoppers say the pants “fit like a glove” and are the “perfect combination of leggings and workwear.”

To buy: From $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Liv Color-Block Sweatpant

Your athleisure style doesn’t have to include your old worn out sweats—swap in this stylish pair instead. They’re made of a stretchy cotton blend fabric with a drawstring waist, side pockets, and tapered legs. The color blocking (available in black/beige, green/white, and pink/red) makes this pair unique.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

Amazon

Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

This faux-leather purse features a ruched top handle, snap closure, and interior pocket (and there’s also a furry version that’s perfect for winter). One shopper even said they get compliments every time they carry this purse.

To buy: From $29 (was $40); amazon.com.