Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27

Amazon’s The Drop collection has everything you need.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon The Drop Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Don’t spend a fortune on new accessories and clothes—Amazon’s The Drop line has everything you need to look on-trend while maintaining your budget. From boots to blazers, we shopped the collection to find some of the best pieces you need to add to your winter wardrobe. And prices start at just $27.

Update your loungewear with these color-blocked sweats that you won’t feel embarrassed to wear while running errands. You can also shop workwear that can be dressed up or down, like this oversized blazer or these heeled mules. With many items discounted up to 65 percent off, you’ll want to buy everything.

Shop more of our picks from Amazon’s The Drop below. 

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

Amazon

Avalon Small Tote Bag

One shopper called this purse a “super chic dinner/event bag” and a “great alternative to a clutch or wristlet.” The overlapping straps give the bag a unique look, and it’s available in 13 colors. Other reviewers commented that it’s larger than it looks and looks more expensive than it actually is.

To buy: From $27 (was $40); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot

Amazon

Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot

This sock boot is made of faux-microsuede with a rubber sole. While it has a 3-inch heel, the padded footbed will keep your feet feeling comfy and supported. One five-star reviewer said, “If you want shoes that will look professional and stylish while not killing your budget, these are great. They look amazing with lots of outfits!”

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Anouk Blazer

Amazon

Women's Anouk Blazer

Dress up any outfit with this faux-leather blazer. It has a button closure and functional pockets, and it’s even machine-washable. One five-star reviewer said the blazer is “extremely flattering,” and it’s a “statement” piece that can still look casual. 

To buy: $80; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat

Amazon

Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux-Fur Coat

You’ll feel so luxurious in this long faux-fur coat that shoppers say looks expensive. Not to mention, it will keep you super warm. It has a button closure and front pockets, and there are four available colors to choose from: black, brown, gray, and sand. 

To buy: $130; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Blake Long Blazer

This blazer is fully lined with a notched collar and long silhouette. It comes in neutral tones, like black, brown, and beige, and brighter shades, like pink, green, and blue. There’s even a plaid option, too. Reviewers note that the slightly oversized blazer is “roomy, comfortable, and [the] perfect length at [the] hips and arms.”

To buy: From $32 (was from $75); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Cassandra Knee-High Western Boot

Amazon

Cassandra Knee-High Western Boot

Western-style, cowboy boots are very in-style right now, and this pair is currently up to 65 percent off. Available in brown snakeskin print or black, they’re made of smooth faux-leather with a padded footbed and 3-inch heel. The pull-on style also features a pointed toe and tabs to help you slide the shoes on. 

To buy: From $35 (was $100); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Avena Square Toe Block Heel Mule

Amazon

Avena Square-Toe Block Heel Mule

These heeled mules feature a square toe and 3-inch heel. The pair is made of smooth faux leather and comes in three neutral shades: black, brown, and cognac. One Amazon reviewer said they hit the “trifecta” with these mules, calling them “comfortable, [a] great color, and [a] reasonable price.”

To buy: From $37 (was $60); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Uma High Rise Fitted Slit Front Pull-On Pant

Amazon

Uma High-Rise Fitted Slit-Front Pull-On Pant

You can be comfortable and chic in these stretchy, slit-front pants. They’re a pull-on style with a snug fit and flared legs. Shoppers say the pants “fit like a glove” and are the “perfect combination of leggings and workwear.”

To buy: From $36 (was $50); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Liv Colorblock Sweatpant

Amazon

Liv Color-Block Sweatpant

Your athleisure style doesn’t have to include your old worn out sweats—swap in this stylish pair instead. They’re made of a stretchy cotton blend fabric with a drawstring waist, side pockets, and tapered legs. The color blocking (available in black/beige, green/white, and pink/red) makes this pair unique.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Amazon

Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

This faux-leather purse features a ruched top handle, snap closure, and interior pocket (and there’s also a furry version that’s perfect for winter). One shopper even said they get compliments every time they carry this purse. 

To buy: From $29 (was $40); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Shearling Shoes Tout
10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100
Kate Spade
Hurry! Kate Spade’s End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, So Shop Before Your Favorites Sell Out
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
DSW Sneaker Sale Tout
Don’t Wait! Get Up to 40% Off Sneaker Styles at DSW During the Athletic Shoe Sale—but Only Through Tonight
Pantone roundup tout
Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products
The Drop Under $50 Roundup Tout
Give Your Closet a Budget-Friendly Spring Makeover With This Trendy Amazon-Famous Collection
Amazon Internet Famous Tout
Shop Internet-Famous Puffer Jackets, Glass Tumblers, Fanny Packs, and More at Amazon—All for Under $50
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023
cozy-winter-boots
We Found the 11 Best Winter Boots That Are Stylish and Practical
For Days End of Sale Tout
This Recyclable Clothing Brand Is Having Its End of Season Sale—and Everything Is Up to 70% Off
best gifts for brothers
The 60 Best Gifts for Brothers of 2023
Set Active loungewear
This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line
Fossil Women's Jolie Leather Crossbody Purse Handbag tout
Hang on, This ‘Rich-Looking’ Fossil Handbag Has a Hidden Pocket for Valuables—and It’s on Sale Right Now
Elevated Sweater Dresses Amazon tout
Upgrade Your Go-To Sweater Dress With These Stylish Options Starting at $27 at Amazon