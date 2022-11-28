These ‘Perfect’ Storage Solutions Have Over 130,800 Five-Star Ratings—and They’re All on Sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Storage Solutions Tout
Photo:

Target

During each sale season, Black Friday deals tend to get most of the attention—but it would be a big mistake to ignore Cyber Monday. The “other” big day of discounts across the internet features huge sales from all of our favorite online retailers, which of course includes the mega sites that can’t be overlooked: Amazon and Target. Not only are these brands offering literally millions of deals combined this year, many of them happen to fall into one of our favorite genres of home content—organizing. 

We waded through those seemingly endless sales to find some of the very best, based on star ratings and reviews. These 18 products are designed to create a tidy solution to a disorganized part of your home that’s been bugging you for longer than you’d like to admit. Together, they have over 130,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, home offices, entryways, and more are now places they actually like to be. 

These items are drawer organizers that turn a junk-laden eyesore into a serenely organized drawer where anything can be found in an instant, purse holders with compartments for everything you want within a safe and efficient arm’s reach while you’re driving, woven baskets that carry a farmhouse vibe into the bathroom, and so much more. 

Shop our picks for a more organized life for less while they’re still on sale for Cyber Monday. 

Cyber Monday Organizing Deals

  • Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Six-Pack, $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com
  • Car Cache Purse Holder and Organizer, $14 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com
  • Costway Three-Tier Entryway Shoe Rack and Bench, $76 (was $130), target.com
  • Sterilite Six-Pack Divided Storage Cases for Crafting and Hardware, $54 (was $84); target.com
  • ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer, $22 with coupon, (was $30); amazon.com
  • Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer, Set of Two, $33 (was $50); amazon.com
  • Juvale Three-Piece Woven Storage Basket Set, $18 (was $28); target.com
  • Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer, $30 (was $36); amazon.com
  • ​​Costway Industrial Garment Rack with Storage Shelf, $70 (was $190); target.com
  • Kaiu Vinyl Record Storage Holder, $20 (was $46); amazon.com
  • Poweroni 4-Port USB Charging Dock, $35 (was $39); amazon.com
  • Greenco Makeup Organizer, $13 (was $15); amazon.com
  • Farmlyn Creek Four-Pack Plastic Storage Baskets, $21 (was $33); target.com
  • The Battery Organizer and Tester Case with Cover, $20 (was $25); amazon.com
  • Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer, $20 with coupon (was $28); amazon.com
  • Woffit Under Bed Shoe and Boot Organizers, $30 (was $50); amazon.com
  • Home Acre Designs Set of Three Kitchen Canisters, $35 (was $46); amazon.com
  • Simply Gourmet Seven-Pack Food Storage Containers, $24 (was $32); amazon.com
Costway Shoe Rack Entryway 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Bench Organizer

Target

To buy: $76 (was $130); target.com.

No matter how on top of things you might be, getting all the shoes that inevitably pile up near the front door in order is at the top of nearly everyone’s to-do list. This two-in-one solution from Target gives you a place to keep shoes tidy and a bench to put them on and take them off. The sturdy bamboo is reinforced with steel screws to create a frame that can hold up to 330 pounds. It has three total levels—two for shoes and one for sitting—that can organize about seven pairs of shoes with the top tier made out of a foam cushion to make the bench not only attractive and practical, but comfortable, too. 

Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $28); amazon.com.

This drawer organizer turns a silverware and serving utensil mess into a neat and orderly drawer you might actually look forward to opening. It fits most standard drawers that are 17.5 inches long, an expandable 13 to 20 inches wide, and 2 inches deep. The organizer has three to five compartments, depending on how wide your drawer is, and each can hold several forks, knives, spoons, handheld kitchen gadgets, and larger serverware. It’s made out of water-resistant bamboo that cleans up easily with a damp cloth and complements nearly any decor. The organizer has over 7,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “perfect” for the kitchen organization needs. 

Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer - Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.

After getting the shoes you wear every day in order by your front door, these under bed shoe bins can organize the rest of your footwear by capitalizing on some of the most underutilized storage spaces in your house. These boxes slide easily in and out from under your bed and keep everything safe from dust, debris, and critters with a clear plastic top that’s held closed by a reinforced zipper. Each bin holds 12 pairs of shoes, giving you storage for up to 24 pairs of sneakers, sandals, flats, heels, and booties, and measures 32 inches long, by 25 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. The organizers have over 8,500 five-star ratings, with multiple shoppers calling them “sturdy,” and “worth every penny.”

Shop these smart organizing solutions while they’re still on sale at Amazon and Target this week for Cyber Monday. 

More Cyber Monday Deals

Car Cache Purse Holder

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Costway Industrial Metal Garment Rack

Target

To buy: $70 (was $190); target.com.

The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Farmlyn Creek 4 Pack Plastic Storage Baskets

To buy: $21 (was $33); target.com.

Poweroni USB Charging Dock

To buy: $35 (was $39); amazon.com.

Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers

To buy: $24 (was $32); amazon.com.

