Flattering swimsuits, comfortable face masks, and durable leggings are just a few of the incredible Amazon finds I've stumbled upon while conducting research for my job as a shopping reporter, and the latest to join their ranks are these cozy sweaters.

After testing dozens of styles, I've curated a small, but versatile collection of sweaters that go with almost everything in my closet. They're all incredibly warm, comfortable, stylish enough to wear to the office, and—here's the best part—under $45. And while there are plenty to choose from (Amazon has over 70,000 sweaters), these editor-loved ones are the perfect place to start if you're overwhelmed by the enormous assortment.

Editor-Loved Sweaters from Amazon

As a Northeastener, sweaters are a fall and winter wardrobe essential. I've found that having an array of stylish ones in my closet makes the cold, dreary (and sometimes brutal) winter months more tolerable. And to build out my collection with pieces I truly loved, I tested several through Amazon's Try Before You Buy option. The Prime member perk allows you to order eight pieces at a time for free, keep your favorites, and send back the items you don't want.

Following several hauls where I tested over 45 sweaters, wearing them to the office, around the house, and traveling, I landed on these seven styles that delivered on quality, fit, style, and overall value. Some are incredibly basic and simple, like Daily Ritual cotton crewneck and Amazon Essentials' fitted turtleneck while others are a bit more fashion forward, like Remikstyt's chunky knit cardigan.

The most impressive of the bunch goes to Millchic's oversized turtleneck sweater, which I recently wore almost every day on a trip to upstate New York. The chic and cozy find features a flattering shape that's just a bit oversized, but not frumpy. It's simple enough to go with jeans, skirts, and even leggings. I also wore it over my favorite little black dress and cinched it with a belt. I've already ordered two more because I can't stop wearing the elegant khaki-colored one.

And while the men's section may not be the first place you'd think to find cozy sweaters, it's perfect for discovering styles that are slightly oversized and great for lounging. Case in point: Amazon Essentials' cotton fisherman sweater. The classic cable knit style comes in eight basic colors, including ivory, navy, gray, and black. And even though the brand makes the same sweater for women, I prefer the look and fit of this slightly bigger one. If you're ready to get your cozy on, browse Amazon's huge sweater assortment or shop these editor-loved options below.

