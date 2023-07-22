Style Clothing Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet Prices start at just $7. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Surprise! Amazon just dropped a slew of new deals on summer fashion essentials from some of the best name brands in the industry. And the sales are well worth shopping—up to 65 percent off. Amazon is known for delivering on the top fashion deals around. Just look at what the retail giant did for Prime Day 2023. But just because the big two-day event is over doesn’t mean there aren’t big deals to score right this second. You just have to know the ins and outs of Amazon to find ‘em, which is exactly our expertise. In fact, Amazon has a hidden Outlet Deals hub dedicated to everyday sales, and these picks are the best ones to update your closet with now. Within the section, you’ll find flowy dresses and cute tops, plus sandals, wedges, and sneakers. There are even deals on stylish accessories like sunglasses, handbags, and comfortable bras. And the name brands? You’ll spot picks from Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, Sperry, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and more—starting at $7. Amazon Just Launched a New Section Filled With Elevated Outdoor Entertaining Items—All on Sale Right Now Summer Clothing Outlet Deals Amazon No matter what you have planned for the day, these fashionable pieces are ready. Discover maxi dresses with a relaxed fit as well as cocktail numbers ideal for weddings up to 64 percent off. One standout maxi is this breezy dress from The Drop that has a tiered skirt, wide spaghetti straps, and color options for days. Casual tank tops are also on sale, which are great for layering or pairing with long skirts this season. And you’ll find comfortable bras from True and Co. and Calvin Klein—both with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. Lilbetter Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $21 (was $59) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $48 (was $60) Cysincos Tie-Front Tank Top, $17 (was $24) Tsher Satin Cocktail Midi Dress, $30 (was $44) Sugar Lips Seamless Ribbed Tank Top, $8 (was $14) Zattcas Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $26 (was $46) Naggoo Wrap Floral V-Neck Midi Dress, $24 with coupon (was $42) Zattcas Smocked Tiered Floral Maxi Dress, $40 (was $46) Tommy Hilfiger Casual Tiered Maxi Dress, $48 (was $90) Vapor Apparel UPF 50+ Long-Sleeve Performance Shirt, $14 (was $28) True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra, $38 (was $58) Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette, $31 (was $44) Summer Shoe Outlet Deals Amazon Walks in the park, outdoor workouts, and date nights all require one thing: Wearing the right kind of shoes. Why? Well, wearing the wrong (and oftentimes) uncomfortable shoes can really ruin the whole experience. And now you can have a pair that’s cushioned and stylish. Both flat and heeled sandals are heavily marked down, including this cute braided option from Dolce Vita. However, for everyday wear, you’ve got to check out these flip flops, slides, and sneakers—especially this fun preppy option from Sperry that’s on sale for $50. Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandals, $50 (was $125) The Drop Avery Square-Toe Heeled Sandals, $44 (was $55) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $41 (was $75) Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers, $50 (was $70) Dr. Scholl's Classic Slide Sandals, $27 (was $60) Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $60 (was $79) LifeStride Charlotte High Heel Sandals, $42 (was $70) Nine West Pruce Heeled Sandals, $46 (was $79) Clarks Breeze Sea Flip Flops, $28 (was $55) Reef Cushion Spring Bloom Slide Sandals, $41 (was $55) Summer Accessory Outlet Deals Amazon To top it all off, accessories like bags, sunglasses, and hats are all on sale within the Outlet store, too. This cute faux leather one is compact, but has tons of storage inside with two big zippered sections to hold your keys, phone, wallet, lip balm, and more. You’ll also find luggage for your next getaway on sale, like this hardside carry-on that’s now under $100. Gladdon Moda Small Crossbody Bag, $12 (was $26) Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag, $45 (was $90) Kate Spade Dalia Aviator Sunglasses, $62 (was $80) Fossil Carmen Leather Shopper Tote, $87 (was $250) Dofowork Sun Beach Hat, $7 (was $10) Frye Leather Belt, $70 (was $98) The Sak Cora Leather Crossbody, $75 (was $149) American Tourister Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $94 (was $140) Lilbetter Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $21 Cysincos Tie-Front Tank Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $17 Tsher Satin Cocktail Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $30 Naggoo Wrap Floral V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $24 True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $38 Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $45 Fossil Carmen Leather Shopper Tote Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $87 Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $125 $50 Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $41 Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandals Amazon Buy on Amazon $79 $60 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Barbie Fans Need These 17 Pink Home Decor Pieces From Amazon, Starting at Just $8 Amazon Has a Secret Storefront With All the Coolest and Brightest College Essentials For Dorm Rooms I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Actually Stylish Sweats Are the Most Comfortable Ones I've Ever Worn