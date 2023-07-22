Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet

Prices start at just $7.

Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon just dropped a slew of new deals on summer fashion essentials from some of the best name brands in the industry. And the sales are well worth shopping—up to 65 percent off. 

Amazon is known for delivering on the top fashion deals around. Just look at what the retail giant did for Prime Day 2023. But just because the big two-day event is over doesn’t mean there aren’t big deals to score right this second. You just have to know the ins and outs of Amazon to find ‘em, which is exactly our expertise. 

In fact, Amazon has a hidden Outlet Deals hub dedicated to everyday sales, and these picks are the best ones to update your closet with now. Within the section, you’ll find flowy dresses and cute tops, plus sandals, wedges, and sneakers. There are even deals on stylish accessories like sunglasses, handbags, and comfortable bras. And the name brands? You’ll spot picks from Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, Sperry, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and more—starting at $7. 

Summer Clothing Outlet Deals

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

No matter what you have planned for the day, these fashionable pieces are ready. Discover maxi dresses with a relaxed fit as well as cocktail numbers ideal for weddings up to 64 percent off. One standout maxi is this breezy dress from The Drop that has a tiered skirt, wide spaghetti straps, and color options for days. Casual tank tops are also on sale, which are great for layering or pairing with long skirts this season. And you’ll find comfortable bras from True and Co. and Calvin Klein—both with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon.

Summer Shoe Outlet Deals

Amazon Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker

Walks in the park, outdoor workouts, and date nights all require one thing: Wearing the right kind of shoes. Why? Well, wearing the wrong (and oftentimes) uncomfortable shoes can really ruin the whole experience. And now you can have a pair that’s cushioned and stylish. Both flat and heeled sandals are heavily marked down, including this cute braided option from Dolce Vita. However, for everyday wear, you’ve got to check out these flip flops, slides, and sneakers—especially this fun preppy option from Sperry that’s on sale for $50. 

Summer Accessory Outlet Deals 

Amazon GLADDON MODA Small Crossbody Bag

To top it all off, accessories like bags, sunglasses, and hats are all on sale within the Outlet store, too. This cute faux leather one is compact, but has tons of storage inside with two big zippered sections to hold your keys, phone, wallet, lip balm, and more. You’ll also find luggage for your next getaway on sale, like this hardside carry-on that’s now under $100.

Lilbetter Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon LILBETTER Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress

Cysincos Tie-Front Tank Top

Amazon V Neck Tank Top

Tsher Satin Cocktail Midi Dress

Amazon Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

Naggoo Wrap Floral V-Neck Midi Dress

Amazon Naggoo Summer Wrap

True and Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bra

Amazon True & Co Women's True Body Lift V Neck Bra

Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag

Amazon Vera Bradley Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag

Fossil Carmen Leather Shopper Tote

Amazon Fossil Carmen Leather Shopper Tote

Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandals

Amazon Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes

Amazon adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Amazon Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandal

