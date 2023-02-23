Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24

For most of us, the snow is melting, the sun is shining bright, and we're more than ready to get our closets into spring mode. While you unpack last year's staples, you're bound to notice that some items look worn and tired or are no longer relevant. Amazon is making it simple for you to get ahead of the game with its newest spring wardrobe arrivals that are sure to recharge your sartorial game with vivid colors and prints.

In order to make your outfit revamping process seamless, we picked out the top stunning pieces guaranteed to earn you some serious compliments. From floral printed billowy blouses to dazzling handbags, check out the options that will liven up your wardrobe for the rest of the season below.

Amazon

The Drop Wrap Front Maxi Dress

The Drop partnered with influencer Caralyn Mirand Koch to design this lively frock that shoppers say "fits like a glove." It features a flattering wrap front detail and can be styled with a jacket and boots if the weather in your area is still fluctuating.

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

Amazon

JW Pei Becci Knitted Shoulder Bag

Pint-sized shoulder bags are very much in at the moment. With JW Pei's variety of brilliant, retro-inspired patterns and colors, it will easily become a statement piece to accompany a minimalist outfit.

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

Amazon

The Drop Maya Slip Skirt

A casual slip skirt is a seasonless essential. This one from The Drop comes in an impressive array of hues from hot pink to classic black—shoppers are even snapping it up in multiple colorways.

To buy: From $42 (was $49); amazon.com.

Amazon

PrettyGarden Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Is it even spring if you don't have a flowy boho maxi dress in your closet? The tiered detailing and square neck lend to its breezy appeal. You'll want to plan a vacation just to show this piece off.

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Amazon

​​The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress

The slip dress has become a timeless fixture in our closets over the last couple of years thanks to its extreme flexibility. This one from The Drop features adjustable straps, is available in sizes XXS to 5X, and comes in 25 colors.

To buy: From $37; amazon.com.

Amazon

BTFBM Knot Front Maxi Dress

If you're looking for a floral design with unexpected accents, look no further than BTFBM's Knot Front Maxi. "This is such a comfy, breathable dress," one five-star reviewer commented. They also praised its ability to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

Trendeology Heart Shape Crossbody Purse

Fran Fine's standout sense of fashion still reigns supreme, and this heart-shaped purse by Trendeology is a testament to that fact. Grab it in playful colors like iconic red, lavender, yellow, and 13 other shades.

To buy: From $28 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon

Anrabess Bodycon Sweater Dress

This figure-hugging sweater dress is ideal for those hot days that turn into chilly nights. The rib knit gives an elongated silhouette, and the side slit adds a sultry element to your look. One buyer noted, "it has a lot of stretch to it but the material is thick and holds you in. "

To buy: $30) (was $50; amazon.com.

Amazon

SweatyRocks Button Front Cardigan Sweaters

Picture this cropped cardigan over a delicate, spaghetti-strap slip dress, and you have a go-to spring uniform. It's the perfect thing to throw on in the early mornings when it's cooler out and shrug off during the warmer afternoons.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Amazon

​​Mlebr Chiffon Blouse

This flouncy top boasts a relaxed fit that drapes beautifully over the body. Tuck it into the front of your jeans for a more tailored look. It will only be a matter of choosing between the 27 colors and prints.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.