11 Under-$50 Jumpsuits From Amazon You’ll Want to Wear All Spring and Summer Long

The winter weather may not be quite behind us just yet even though it’s officially spring, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start embracing the season—whether that’s by cleaning up the backyard, filling our homes with flowers, or replacing our boots and sweaters with more seasonally appropriate wear. And in addition to stocking up on all the usual T-shirts and shorts, don’t forget to add in some seriously stylish jumpsuits that are perfect for the sunny spring days ahead.

On Amazon, you can find tons of cute, comfortable jumpsuits in a huge variety of styles, colors, sizes and more. And because jumpsuits are such versatile clothing items, they’ll look just as good when worn on a day spent running errands, going out to dinner with friends, or roaming around a new city on vacation—or even to a fun spring wedding or party! Best of all? Each of the 11 jumpsuits on our list below is under $50, with several costing way less. There’s no need to spend a lot to enjoy the great look and feel of a jumpsuit, and trust us, you’ll want to rock these options all spring long.

Spring Jumpsuits Under $50 at Amazon

With a cute cutout in the top’s center, flowy high-waisted pants, and 20 different colors to choose from, this smocked jumpsuit by Anrabess is a must-have for springtime. You can easily take it from day to night thanks to its casual yet elegant look, and it’ll undoubtedly look great when paired with sandals, heels, or even sneakers. Get it in sizes S to XL, and customize the fit even further thanks to the adjustable spaghetti straps.

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.



Do you have some weddings and cocktail parties to attend this spring? This gorgeous, sophisticated jumpsuit from Prettygarden is just the outfit to wear to the occasion. The open shoulders and ruched waist give it an eye-catching look, and the material is soft and lightweight, perfect for outdoor events. It’s available in 15 colors and sizes S to XL.

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com.



Spring is all about florals, which is why we love this super cute jumpsuit from Love Welove. Many of the 26 color and pattern options feature pretty flowers or other fun designs, and the tie in the back gives it an extra-mood-boosting touch. Other stand-out aspects include the high waist, wide legs, and lantern short-sleeves, and sizes range from S to XXL.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.



Those are just a few of the great spring-ready jumpsuits on Amazon right now. Scroll through to see some other options we love, all of which fall far under that $50 price point.

To buy: $37 (was $51); amazon.com.



To buy: $31; amazon.com.



To buy: $33; amazon.com.



To buy: $31 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com.



To buy: $31 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.



To buy: $31 with coupon (was $51); amazon.com.



To buy: $33 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.



To buy: $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

