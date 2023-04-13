I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying for Spring

The arrival of spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, home, and beauty bag, and there are plenty of affordable ways to do that.

As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I’ve already purchased a few handy Amazon finds that I’ve had my eye on for a while along with several springy pieces to celebrate the start of the new season, including the perfect lightweight spring tote bag, a long-lasting pastel nail polish, and a cute maxi dress that I plan to wear all season. And here’s the best part: Everything is under $50.

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds for Spring

When it comes to my closet, two pieces caught my eye this season. The first, BerryGo’s embroidered eyelet maxi dress, is a versatile item that’s great to have on hand, knowing I can wear it almost anywhere. The long white dress will be perfect for the office with my favorite denim jacket, graduation and Mother’s Day celebrations with polished shoes and jewelry, and the beach with my favorite swimsuit underneath.

The maxi dress with 5,800 five-star ratings offers adjustable straps and a smocked bodice that stretches to my exact shape, making it incredibly comfortable. And its maxi length and built-in slip offer a little extra coverage. With dozens of colors to choose from, I’m already tempted to get another, knowing I’ll reach for this one often this spring and summer.

To buy: $46 (was $55); amazon.com.

Baggu’s duck bag is the second wardrobe addition I’ve already put to use this spring. Years ago, I purchased the canvas tote in a basic ivory shade and I’ve used it every week for years. Its roomy size, versatile design, and timeless look make it an easy choice and ideal for trips to the farmer’s market, park, and the gym. I would still be using it today if it weren’t for a spill that created a stubborn stain.

Thankfully the $38 tote bag is still available—and even better, it now comes in several more colors and prints, like the peppy green awning stripe one I purchased. The convertible bag will come in handy for all kinds of activities this season, and since it’s light and easy to roll up, I know I’ll be able to throw it in my suitcase when I travel in the coming months.

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

On the beauty front, I’m thrilled to have finally found a clean shampoo and conditioner that actually suds up and thoroughly cleans my hair. I recently stayed with a friend who introduced me to Purezero’s moroccan argan oil set—and now, I don’t want to use anything else.

The shampoo and conditioner is made without icky ingredients and harsh chemicals, like sulfates, parabens, phosphates, and phthalates. While there are plenty of clean options on the market, very few feel like they’re giving my hair and scalp a deep clean, removing buildup, sweat, and oil like these do. After using these solutions, my hair was squeaky clean, shiny, and soft. And the subtly sweet, nutty argan scent is divine.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

I was also recently introduced to another shower upgrade, NearMoon’s high pressure shower head, by a friend who kindly confronted me when they were forced to use my dire setup at home. Though I was hesitant to purchase and then install a new style, I’m happy that I made the investment.

The now-$27 attachment comes with a 15-stage filter and a six inch-wide head with more than 60 nozzles, providing cleaner water, impressive pressure and flow, and an overall better shower experience. Its modern design instantly improved the look of my shower, and the installation took less than 5 minutes. Just like my friend, I will be raving about this stellar purchase to everyone I know.

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

And these discoveries are just the start. Head to Amazon’s home department, fashion section, or beauty hub to browse more, or start your shopping with more editor-loved Amazon finds below.

To buy: $13 (was $25); amazon.com.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

