I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying for Spring

All under $50.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor-Loved Amazon Spring Finds Tout
Photo:

Amazon

The arrival of spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, home, and beauty bag, and there are plenty of affordable ways to do that. 

As Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I’ve already purchased a few handy Amazon finds that I’ve had my eye on for a while along with several springy pieces to celebrate the start of the new season, including the perfect lightweight spring tote bag, a long-lasting pastel nail polish, and a cute maxi dress that I plan to wear all season. And here’s the best part: Everything is under $50.

Editor-Loved Amazon Finds for Spring

When it comes to my closet, two pieces caught my eye this season. The first, BerryGo’s embroidered eyelet maxi dress, is a versatile item that’s great to have on hand, knowing I can wear it almost anywhere. The long white dress will be perfect for the office with my favorite denim jacket, graduation and Mother’s Day celebrations with polished shoes and jewelry, and the beach with my favorite swimsuit underneath. 

The maxi dress with 5,800 five-star ratings offers adjustable straps and a smocked bodice that stretches to my exact shape, making it incredibly comfortable. And its maxi length and built-in slip offer a little extra coverage. With dozens of colors to choose from, I’m already tempted to get another, knowing I’ll reach for this one often this spring and summer. 

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $55); amazon.com.

Baggu’s duck bag is the second wardrobe addition I’ve already put to use this spring. Years ago, I purchased the canvas tote in a basic ivory shade and I’ve used it every week for years. Its roomy size, versatile design, and timeless look make it an easy choice and ideal for trips to the farmer’s market, park, and the gym. I would still be using it today if it weren’t for a spill that created a stubborn stain. 

Thankfully the $38 tote bag is still available—and even better, it now comes in several more colors and prints, like the peppy green awning stripe one I purchased. The convertible bag will come in handy for all kinds of activities this season, and since it’s light and easy to roll up, I know I’ll be able to throw it in my suitcase when I travel in the coming months.

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote, Essential Everyday Tote, Spacious and Roomy

Amazon

To buy: $38; amazon.com.

On the beauty front, I’m thrilled to have finally found a clean shampoo and conditioner that actually suds up and thoroughly cleans my hair. I recently stayed with a friend who introduced me to Purezero’s moroccan argan oil set—and now, I don’t want to use anything else. 

The shampoo and conditioner is made without icky ingredients and harsh chemicals, like sulfates, parabens, phosphates, and phthalates. While there are plenty of clean options on the market, very few feel like they’re giving my hair and scalp a deep clean, removing buildup, sweat, and oil like these do. After using these solutions, my hair was squeaky clean, shiny, and soft. And the subtly sweet, nutty argan scent is divine. 

Purezero Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner set

Amazon

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

I was also recently introduced to another shower upgrade, NearMoon’s high pressure shower head, by a friend who kindly confronted me when they were forced to use my dire setup at home. Though I was hesitant to purchase and then install a new style, I’m happy that I made the investment. 

The now-$27 attachment comes with a 15-stage filter and a six inch-wide head with more than 60 nozzles, providing cleaner water, impressive pressure and flow, and an overall better shower experience. Its modern design instantly improved the look of my shower, and the installation took less than 5 minutes. Just like my friend, I will be raving about this stellar purchase to everyone I know.

NearMoon Shower Head and 15 Stage Shower Filter Combo

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

And these discoveries are just the start. Head to Amazon’s home department, fashion section, or beauty hub to browse more, or start your shopping with more editor-loved Amazon finds below. 

Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Napkins Set of 4

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $25); amazon.com.

First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid

Sephora

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Rachael Ray Bakeware Meatloaf/Nonstick Baking Loaf Pan with Insert

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish

Amazon

To buy: $21; amazon.com.

FUNSOBA Clear Glass Flower Vase

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Kopari friends & family sale Tout
Run, Don't Walk! Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Includes Best-Selling Body and Skincare Must-Haves From $13
CAROTE Cookware Sets, Nonstick Pots
This Stylish Cookware Set Has This One Genius Feature That Makes It a Space-Saving Must-Have—and It’s 55% Off
Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale
My Favorite Loungewear and Bedding Brand Is Offering Up to 30% Off Select Items Ahead of Mother’s Day
Related Articles
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
PATTERN Shampoo and Conditioner Tout
This Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner Volumized My 3C Curls After One Use
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
SCOUT Daytripper Shoulder Bag Tout
This Is the Mary Poppins of Beach Bags, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon
Editor Loved Nightstand Sleep Items
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and I Can’t Sleep Without These Nightstand Must-Haves—Starting at $7
The Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling Tout
15 Comfy Matching Sets, Jumpsuits, and Dresses to Wear While Traveling—Starting at $24
Cultiver Sale Tout
Quick! This Summer-Ready Linen Bedding Is Up to 50% Off Thanks to a Rare Sale
Pair Eyewear TOUT
These Frames Are My Hack for Changing the Look of My Glasses Without Having to Spend a Ton of Money
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
Sleep Week PJ Roundup TOUT
This Sleep Awareness Week, We’re Eyeing These Cozy Pajamas to Get the Best Snooze Yet
Line art drawing of a family
The 77 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
gifts-that-give-back-juliska-forest-walk-gratitude-platter
30 Gifts That Give Back, So You Can Gift Twice the Joy
Here Are the Winners of the Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards 2021
how-to-organize-closet: white hangers, blue background
Here's How Real Simple's Associate Editor Organizes Her Overflowing Closets
Best Beauty Subscription Boxes: Birchbox
The 14 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes That Deliver a Fun Surprise Right to Your Doorstep