Give Your Beauty Bag a Spring Upgrade With Amazon’s New Storefront That’s Packed With Staples Under $20

There's no better time to take stock of your beauty cabinet and hit the refresh button. Let go of the old formulas that don't work for your skin and make way for the exciting new products that will upgrade your routines. The good news is you don't have to look that far or spend an arm and a leg to get your hands on fresh staples.

Amazon's new Spring Beauty storefront has made it simple to shop for all of your essentials in one spot. To make it even easier, we dug through the options and uncovered 15 items you'll want to add to your spring lineup, from SPF must-haves to glam multitaskers.

Scroll down to take a look at the best picks.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion

We could all afford to be a little more strict with applying SPF to our faces daily. Thanks to its innovative dry-touch technology, this fast-absorbing formula won't leave behind a greasy trail of lotion. And for under $10, you can't go wrong with the best-selling sunscreen.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

You don't have to choose between volume and length with this mascara. The formula conditions lashes with a floral oil, and the wavy brush boasts over 200 bristles to coat every little lash. This is also one of the few formulas on the market that holds my curl all day.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Surface

If you're dealing with multiple breakouts, this large version of the original dot patches is precisely what you need. Eliminate congested pores on your face and body overnight with the help of these medical-grade hydrocolloid patches. They suck up the pore-clogging gunk within six to eight hours to dramatically reduce pimples without irritation.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream

This formula is designed to prime, color correct, hydrate, and even out your complexion. It can be used alone or as a multitasking base for your foundation. Once you swipe it onto your skin, the BB cream's color-transforming pigments blend with your skin tone.

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser

You'll want to make room for this gentle, vitamin C-packed gel cleanser in your beauty cabinet. It's also infused with glycolic acid to mildly exfoliate and fruit extracts that hydrate and protect the skin from environmental aggressors. Within two weeks, reviewers started seeing results.

Philosophy Cabana Girl Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

Meet your new head-to-toe skincare BFF. This multifunctional formula cleanses your body and scalp, and also serves as the perfect bubble bath base. Choose from over 20 scents, from citrus and sage to passion fruit.

Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Rehydrating Spray

This vegan treatment contains hyaluronic acid to replenish dehydrated skin and prevent peeling for up to 48 hours. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and leaves no sticky residue. You'll want this body spray by your side after a long beach day under the sun.

Honest Beauty Two-in-One Creme Cheek Blush + Lip Color

Cut your makeup routine and create beautiful coordinating looks with this two-in-one lip and cheek combo. The formula packs raspberry, blackberry, and grape extracts to serve up a hydrating pop of color. It's blendable and highly pigmented, and it provides a gorgeous dewy finish.

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water

When your thirsty skin starts acting out, give this antioxidant-rich thermal spring water a try. The solution hits your skin with a splash of soothing moisture "that helps relieve redness, breakouts, and dryness," according to one shopper.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

This dry shampoo offers a combination of oat milk with corn and rice starches gently clears away dirt, oil, and odors. The ultrafine powder has never left a ghastly white residue on my dark hair, and even with my very oily scalp, I can extend my washes for up to two days with a blast from this dry shampoo.

NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum

NYX's Bare With Me concealer is makeup packed with complexion-enhancing ingredients like green tea, cica, and tremella mushroom. You can even use it to camouflage little blemishes on your body. I've used the water-based liquid product to cover everything from breakouts to dark circles to redness around my nose.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

No matter the time of year, hydration is non-negotiable, and this gel moisturizer quenches parched skin without feeling heavy. Powered by hyaluronic acid, it maintains moisture for up to 24 hours while leaving your face feeling supple and smooth.

NYX Butter Gloss

The Butter Glosses are brimming with non-sticky, long-lasting shine and color. Wear it on its own, or layer it on top of your favorite lipstick for a little more oomph. It’s also a best-seller in the Lip Gloss category at Amazon. And at $5 a piece, you'll want to grab plenty of shades to replenish your beauty bag.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Sun Bum's original sunscreen lotion has earned 4.8 stars and more than 22,000 five-star ratings for its easy application and non-irritating formulation that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. It also contains vitamin E to prevent inflammation.

EcoTools Green Tea Bioblender

This compostable makeup sponge provides sheer coverage when wet and full coverage when dry. With multiple edges, you can use it to effectively apply makeup all over in one go. It's even infused with green tea to help calm the skin with each application.

To buy: $5 (was $7); amazon.com.