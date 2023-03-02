Amazon Has All the Beach Styles You Need for Your Spring Vacation—and Everything Is Under $40

Shop cover-ups and bathing suits starting at just $19.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on March 2, 2023 06:00PM EST

Amazon Beach Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Vacations in the spring are arguably the best kind—there’s no better feeling than going from chilly March or April weather to warm sunlight. And to make the most of your vacay, you’ll need some stylish swimwear to feel your best. To save you time, we searched Amazon to find 11 bathing suits and cover-ups that you’ll love, and they’re all under $40 at Amazon.

You can shop pretty much any style of cover-up imaginable at Amazon, from button-down shirts to dresses. This crochet maxi dress looks stylish enough to wear out to dinner after the pool so you don’t even have to get changed. This long sleeve short dress is another chic crochet style. It has side cutouts and an open back to keep you cool. 

There are tons of swimsuit styles to choose from, too. Shop one-pieces, like this one-shoulder ruched design or this one with scalloped hems, and bikinis, starting at $19. This high-waisted two-piece comes in a variety of color combinations, and consider this one that even has reversible bottoms so you can mix up your style.

Find more of our beach picks from Amazon below.

Bsubseach Long Sleeve Beach Shirt

Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt

Amazon

This lightweight tunic-style button-down shirt has a loose, casual fit to keep you cool. There are a variety of ways to wear the versatile shirt: You can roll the sleeves and wear the shirt buttoned or tied at the waist. There are also 45 colors and patterns to choose from, including apricot, leopard, light blue, striped, gray, orange, and ivory. The shirt has received more than 2,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying they were “pleasantly surprised” with the quality, and the “linen-like fabric is breezy and casual, yet classy.”

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Save 20% on Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Get the best of both worlds with this cutout one-piece suit. It has a cute scalloped trim and diamond pattern to add visual interest and removable pads. You won’t have to struggle to pull the suit up, since the hook-and-eye closure at the back makes it easy to get on and off. The swimsuit is super popular with shoppers, with more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

To buy: $36 (was $45); amazon.com.

MakeMeChic Crochet Cover-Up

MakeMeChic Women's Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

This long sleeve crochet cover-up has a slight stretch with side cutouts and a circular ring in the middle. The deep V-neck and open back show off your bathing suit, and the back drawstring allows you to cinch the waist. You can choose from 13 available colors, too, including beige, black, brown, army green, and white. 

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

Zinpretty High-Waisted Bikini Set

ZINPRETTY Women High Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

If you prefer a sporty look for your bathing suits, try this color-blocked high-waisted bikini. The stretchy nylon and spandex fabric is ideal for water activities, and you can adjust the straps to make sure it fits perfectly. The suit is fully lined, and the top has padding, so you don’t have to worry about it becoming see-through when wet. Reviewers have awarded the swimsuit more than 1,600 five-star ratings. One shopper even commented that they have it in multiple colors, calling it a “favorite.”

To buy: From $31; amazon.com.

Save 15% on Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini 

MOOSLOVER Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Amazon

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this bathing suit, giving it more than 9,100 five-star ratings. The bikini has a one-shoulder, bandeau top with a cute wrap tie under the bust and removable pads. You can choose from multiple solid colors, as well as several solid top and printed bottom sets. Plus, the high-waisted bottoms have a slight compression.

To buy: From $19 (was from $22); amazon.com.

Lilosy High-Waisted Ribbed Bikini

Lilosy High Waisted Tummy Control Ribbed Bikini

Amazon

This high-waisted bikini is made of a trendy ribbed fabric with 20 percent elastane to make it comfortably stretchy. Choose from solid colors, color-blocked, and printed styles, including floral and tie dye. Reviewers say the design is the “most flattering high-waisted two-piece” they’ve found. 

To buy: From $34; amazon.com.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover-Up

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

This crochet maxi dress cover-up will take you right from the beach to dinner. The high-necked design has two side slits and comes in 14 colors, including beige, apricot, light pink, black, and gray. Though it’s one-size-fits-all, reviewers say it has “just the right amount of stretch and is so comfy.”

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Save 18% on Cupshe Back Braided Straps Bikini Set

CUPSHE Women Back Braided Straps Bikini Set

Amazon

The padded top of this bikini has a unique braided strap design on the back, and the bottoms are reversible, so you basically get two for the price of one. The bottoms also feature lace-up ties on the sides. Customers have given the bathing suit more than 6,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they got “so many compliments” on it, and it stayed in place even while riding waves in the ocean.

To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com.

Save Up to 36% on Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini Set

Suvimuga Women Two Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

If you want a classic halter triangle bikini style, try this one that starts at just $23 and has earned more than 7,500 five-star ratings. The ties at the neck, back, and sides of the bottoms help you adjust it to fit you perfectly. Plus, the removable pads in the top give you extra coverage. 

To buy: From $23 (was $27); amazon.com

Save 25% on Hilor One-Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

This uber popular bathing suit has more than 16,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you can be sure you’ll love it, too. The one-piece features a ruffled one-shoulder design with ruching on one side of the waist. It’s fully-lined with a compression panel, shelf bra, and removable pads.

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $48); amazon.com.

Save 30% on Gdkey Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover-Up

GDKEY Women Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover up

Amazon

This loose cover-up dress is perfect to throw over your bathing suit. Choose from several color options, as well as tassels or pom poms on the hem and sleeves. Reviewers say the slightly sheer fabric provides just enough coverage for going to and from the beach or pool. 

To buy: From $15 (was $33); amazon.com.

