Keep the Space Under Your Sinks Neat and Tidy With This Clever Two-Tier Organizer That’s Nearly 30% Off

Even for the Marie Kondos of the world, keeping a home organized all the time can be a major challenge. It’s often especially hard in areas like the bathroom or the kitchen, which are filled with tons of unwieldy items yet don’t always have enough space to contain all of them neatly. The cabinets under the sink tend to take the brunt of the chaos, which is why this sliding, two-tier storage rack from Amazon is such a game-changer.

Right now, the organizer costs just $22—a serious discount of nearly 30 percent off its usual price. It’s earned over 1,100 five-star ratings for its design, versatility, and ample size, and it truly offers so much. For one thing, it features two large shelves, the bottom of which slides out for easy access. Each shelf comes with multiple removable dividers, so you can separate your items and keep them in place, as well as hanging side cups (for items like combs or makeup brushes), sturdy non-slip feet, and several types of hooks. Plus, the plastic organizer is waterproof and moisture-proof, so you don’t have to worry about damage from spills or dripping.

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

The whole organizer is 12 inches tall, with each shelf measuring 14.8 inches long; a good size to fit under most sinks and in most cabinets. In the bathroom, you can fill up the storage unit with dozens of makeup items, hair products, nail polishes and more, while in the kitchen, these shelves can be packed full of cleaning supplies, dishwashing detergents, sponges, and so much more. Whatever products you need on hand can be fit onto these shelves in an orderly—and easily accessible—way.

Even more, you can choose from three colors for this organizer—black, gray, or white—to make sure it fits in aesthetically, too. Plus, setting the unit up is super easy: It takes just a few minutes to snap each piece together, no tools required.

One shopper called the organizer an “amazing product,” adding that it’s “easy to assemble, sturdy, and has more small accessories and attachments” than similar models they’ve tried from other brands. Another person called it “the best organizer” for their bathroom. “No more bottles on top of the sink every morning. I would recommend this to anyone looking to save space and money.”

Yet another reviewer shared, ”I can finally find things without them being piled up! My bathroom vanities look so neat, and the pull-out shelf is great.”

Don’t miss out on nabbing this space-saving and ultra-handy storage rack while it’s on sale at Amazon. Shop the Spacekeeper Under-Sink Organizer for just $21 now, and clear the clutter.