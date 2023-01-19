This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa

When it’s time for a home upgrade, kitchens and bathrooms typically top the list. They hold a lot of supplies with limited capacity, making it difficult to transform a cluttered room into a relaxing space that you're proud to show off to guests. Now that the holidays are over, you deserve to spend a little extra time soaking in the bathtub or executing your skincare routine—however, piles of toiletries, shabby towels, and unsightly decor can disturb the quiet relaxation.

You don’t need to renovate your bathroom in order for it to feel like a five-star hotel spa: Amazon has a hidden Spa-Inspired Bath Accessories storefront that’s filled with solutions that elevate your space at affordable prices. Simple swaps like tissue box covers, apothecary jars, and glass soap dispensers nix the tacky packaging from cotton pads and liquid soaps with pleasing containers that double as decor.

The storefront also contains plush bath towel sets and body brushes in case you need to replace your everyday essentials. Looking to invest in a small luxury? Consider towel warmers and bathtub trays that are naturally designed to make your bath more soothing.

This secret section of the internet is filled with affordable options to update your bathroom into the spa of your dreams. In fact, you can shop our favorite picks, starting at just $7.

Vitever Four-Pack Apothecary Jar Containers

It may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but organizers can seriously transform a space into a calming respite. Instead of stowing packages of cotton swabs, floss picks, and hair ties in drawers or bathroom shelves, display them neatly in these plastic apothecary jars. They come in a pack of five and feature airtight bamboo lids for a functional yet aesthetic touch.

C.S.M. Dry Body Brush

It wouldn’t be an at-home spa without luxurious tools that enhance your self-care routine. This dry body brush is a dream for those looking to banish dry skin, bumps, and ingrown hairs. It exfoliates skin with 100 percent natural boar bristles, and even stimulates circulation, promotes collagen production, and deeply cleans pores. Use it wet or dry, and toss it in your carry-on when traveling.

Utopia Six-Pack Bath Towels

The first thing to upgrade in your bathroom is probably your towels. Replace your years-old, worn out towels with this six-pack that’s made of 100 percent ring-spun cotton. Each towel is lightweight and highly absorbent, and the set comes in nine colors.

Howwii Botanical Boho Bathroom Decor Prints

One thing you can find in almost any spa is the incorporation of calming plants like eucalyptus and lavender in everything from the ingredients in lotions and oils to portraits of the leaves in the resort’s decor. Dress up your own bathroom with these dreamy botanical unframed prints for only $14.

Craft & Kin Smoke and Vanilla Scented Candles

If you’re one to take baths, lighting a scented candle to magnify the experience is a must. This 100 percent soy wax candle is infused with notes of bergamot, sandalwood, leather, and vanilla for a relaxing aroma. It burns for up to 45 hours, so you can enjoy the fragrance with several baths over time.

Bambüsi Premium Bathtub Tray

Speaking of baths, this clever bamboo bathtub tray holds essentials like bath salts, magazines, books, beverages, phones, and more, so you can really enjoy your time in the tub. The tray is expandable and includes a non-slip silicone grip to keep it in place. The tray itself is also water-resistant.

Zadro Large Hot Towel Warmer Bucket

Towel warmers have been all over the internet lately, and it’s easy to see why. This little luxury gives you freshly warmed towels, robes, pajamas, and throw blankets after just a few minutes depending on the setting you choose. Its discreet design can be stored in the corner—a small sacrifice to make for plush, warm towels right as you get out of the shower.

Chbkt Two-Pack Amber Glass Soap Dispenser Jars

If the soap in your bathroom is still in its original packaging from the drugstore, it’s time to make the switch by adding these glass soap dispensers. They instantly make bathrooms feel elevated and cohesive thanks to its amber hue that blends well in modern, farmhouse, and industrial design styles.

Yangqihome Rattan Tissue Box Cover

Similarly, hide the unsightly cardboard tissue box by slotting it in this rattan tissue box cover. This simple replacement is the kind of decorative touch that leaves a huge impact on your space. And you can get it in three colors.

Ousheng Blanket Ladder Towel Rack

Whether you need extra space in your bathroom or a fresh way to store towels, consider this ladder rack that’s ideal for oversized towels and robes. It screws easily into the wall, and the non-skid feet keep it in place. Plus, the industrial-style black metal rack looks great in modern spaces.

