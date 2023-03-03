Amazon Dropped So Many Sneaker Deals for Up to 53% Off New Balance, Reebok, Cole Haan, and More

Shop trendy, classic, and workout sneakers.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on March 3, 2023

Everyone needs (at least) one good pair of sneakers that’s comfy, easy to walk in, and fashionable. Luckily for you, Amazon has tons of options—and they’re on sale. Whether you’re in the market for stylish sneakers or a new pair for working out, you’ll be able to find your perfect pair at Amazon. 

Right now you can get deals on brands like New Balance, Puma, Keds, Reebok, and more just in time to switch out your winter boots for new kicks. Shop these adorable star sneakers that come in a bunch of metallic shades, as well as pink, cheetah print, and cow print. Another must-shop pair is this classic Keds style that gets an upgrade with a platform sole, and they’re on sale for $60. For workout sneakers, try these bright ones from Skechers that will help you stand out from the pack, or these mesh models from New Balance

Check out more of our favorites below, starting at $25.

Save Up to 39% on Puma Carina Sneaker

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker

Amazon

These best-selling Puma sneakers have more than 18,200 five-star ratings, and they’re currently up to 39 percent off. They’re inspired by 1980’s fashion and laid-back California style, and they have a leather upper with a slight platform rubber sole. The perforated top provides breathability, and the SoftFoam+ sockliner adds cushioning. 

To buy: From $43 (was $70); amazon.com.

Save up to 48% on Party Lace-Up Low-Top Star Sneaker

PARTY Women's Fashion Star Sneaker Lace Up Low Top Comfortable Cushioned Walking Shoes

Amazon

These low-top star sneakers are so cute, and they start at just $29. With 16 colors and patterns available, including gold, silver glitter, rose gold, snake print, cheetah print, and cow print, this style is perfect to add a pop of color to any outfit. The shoes are 100 percent vegan, with a breathable upper and padded footbed. 

To buy: From $29 (was $50); amazon.com.

Save Up to 35% on Reebok Princess Sneaker

Reebok Women's Princess-White Sneaker

Amazon

This classic style comes in 40 colors, and starting at just $36, you’ll want to snag multiple pairs. The perforated upper is made of leather with a heritage-style Reebok logo below the laces. Plus, the padded foam sockliner keeps you comfy. Shoppers love these sneakers, giving them more than 27,900 five-star ratings. One reviewer said, “Classic Princess Reeboks have been my favorite walking shoes since 1976.” 

To buy: From $36 (was $55); amazon.com.

Save Up to 49% on Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker

Amazon

These chic leather sneakers are stylish enough to wear for any occasion. They’re lightweight with responsive cushioning in the footbed, making them easy to walk in, too. And there’s even a shearling-lined option that’s ideal for winter. One reviewer said they wore these shoes on a trip where they did a lot of walking, and they didn’t need any break-in time. 

To buy: From $51 (was $100); amazon.com.

Save Up to 30% on Skechers Uno-Night Shades Trainers

Skechers Women's UNO-Night Shades Trainers

Amazon

Brighten up your look with these Skechers sneakers that come in neon blue, pink, green, yellow, and orange, and dark purple. Not only are they cute, but they’re also super comfortable, with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole. The moisture-wicking memory foam is gel-infused to keep your feet cool, and the Dual-Lite footbed is perforated for breathability. 

To buy: From $55 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save Up to 47% on K-Swiss Classic VN Leather Sneaker

K-Swiss Women's Classic VN Leather Sneaker

Amazon

You can walk all day long in these sneakers with the Ortholite Eco foam sockliner and padded tongue and collar. Plus, the Bloom EVA midsole provides shock-absorption, and the durable rubber sole features the brand’s signature herringbone brick tread for extra traction.  

To buy: From $30; amazon.com.

Save Up to 53% on New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker

Amazon

This New Balance style has earned more than 7,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. The shoes have a performance fit and low profile made from lightweight, breathable mesh fabric that will keep you cool while walking, running, or exercising. The Memory Sole Comfort Inserts keep your feet cushioned and supported. And the best feature is the slip-on design that makes them easy to throw on.

To buy: From $33 (was $70); amazon.com.

Save 14% on Keds Triple Kick Leather Sneaker

Keds Women's Triple Kick Leather Sneaker

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with Keds, and this pair is a fantastic basic white sneaker that will look great with any outfit. The 1-inch platform sole adds a twist to the brand’s classic shoe, and the sneakers have a breathable twill lining, cushioned footbed, and flexible rubber sole. According to one shopper with arch problems, they were able to wear them “right out of the box”, and their arches felt much better.

To buy: From $60 (was $70); amazon.com.

Save Up to 25% on New Balance Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker

Amazon

These sneakers come in a variety of colors and patterns, including bright yellow, cream/black/leopard print, pink/natural, olive/pink, and maroon. They have a suede and mesh upper with a Fresh Foam midsole for foot support. Shoppers say that “both the shoe and insole are light,” and they provide good support for daily wear. 

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save 38% on Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip On Sneaker

Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Fashion Sneaker

Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s is known for its orthopedic shoes, so you can be sure this pair will be extra comfortable. With more than 12,500 five-star ratings, reviewers say they have multiple pairs of the sneakers because they fit so well. The shoes have a padded collar with anatomical cushioning in the insole. You can easily pull them on with the two side stretch gore panels. Plus, the microsuede fabric is sustainably-made from recycled bottles. 

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

