This $25 Smart Plug From Amazon Makes Lighting My Christmas Tree So Easy

I’ve always been curious about the benefits of a smart plug. Sure, it’s nice to turn your lights on and off without flicking the switch, but to me it didn’t seem worth the purchase (or the app download). That is, until one Christmas—I got so tired of bending over and getting pricked by my tree just to turn on and off the lights every day. Enter: the Amazon Smart Plug.

The plug was extremely easy to set up. I’m horrible at reading instructions, but I paired it quickly with my Alexa app. The plug itself is small, so it fits into outlets easily and still allows you to plug other devices into the open outlet. Once everything was installed, I created some routines. The Christmas lights automatically go on each morning at 7 a.m. (I love waking up to a lit tree) and are off by 10 p.m.



Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

I also set up a routine with the phrase, “Alexa, start Christmas,” which turns on the tree and triggers Spotify to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” It’s an instant crowd pleaser. And as an added feature, if we’re away, I make sure the tree goes on for a few hours each day to make it look like we’re home.

The real winner of this smart plug for me has been seeing how much fun my kids have with it. On Christmas morning when I hear my kids starting to wake up, I sneakily turn it on from my iPhone when they walk into the living room. We also play a magic game where I have them wave their hands in front of the tree and I turn it on and off.

RELATED: Thanks to This Color-Changing Light Bulb, I Can Finally Fall Asleep Faster at Night

I haven’t used a smart plug for anything else in my house yet, but now I do see the value in using one. My next purchase might even be an outdoor smart plug so I can recreate all the same indoor magic on my outdoor Christmas lights.

It’s not too late to snag a smart plug and automate your Christmas tree, too. Shop Amazon’s option for $25.