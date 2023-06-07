This Smart Air Quality Monitor Will Let You Know When It’s Time to Get Out Your Purifier

The air quality in several parts of the US has been, let’s say, not the best over the past few days because of the Canadian wildfire smoke. Having an air purifier is a good idea to use year-round, but another handy device is an air quality monitor to let you know when it’s time to pull out the purifier. Shop the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor now for $70 to breathe easier.

The Alexa-compatible monitor measures the air inside your home and provides information about particulate matter (PM 2.5: dust particles, dirt, allergens, and liquid droplets), volatile organic compounds (VOCs: chemicals derived from candles, cleaning supplies, and household supplies that can evaporate), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. Just check the color-coded LED light to know your air’s quality at a glance: green for good, yellow for OK, and red for bad. You can also use the Alexa app for a more detailed reading. (It’s important to keep in mind that the device is not a replacement for a carbon monoxide detector, as it doesn’t have an alarm system.)

Since the air quality monitor is compatible with Alexa, you can use voice commands and set up alerts via your phone or Echo devices. Another helpful feature is the Routines function, which you can enable to automatically turn on Alexa-linked air purifiers, fans, and dehumidifiers when the quality of your air changes. Setting up the monitor is effortless, too—once you plug it in, simply open the Alexa app and add it as a new device.

“It seems to be very sensitive, and, I believe, very accurate. We recently have experienced some far away fires, and the particulate levels went up. I got an air purifier and paired with this monitor, [and] I was able to monitor and control my inside air quality nicely,” one shopper commented.

Customers have also noted how easily the device picks up changes in their house, saying, “Someone vaped in a distant room, and the app definitely showed how it affected the air quality for several hours. I opened a bottle of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol in the same room and got an alert from Alexa.”

