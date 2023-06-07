If You’ve Been Waiting to Buy a New Area Rug, Amazon Is Now Offering Up to 58% Off These Popular Styles

The perfect area rug adds texture, pattern, and a pop of color to any room, all while protecting your precious floors from scuffs, scratches, and dust. As long as you make sure to use the best rug pads to prevent slipping and sliding, an area rug can be a beautiful accent piece that makes your home feel warmer and cozier. But as any home decor aficionado knows, rugs are not exactly cheap. If you’re looking to elevate your home with gorgeous patterns and soft textiles (while staying within your budget!), then you have to check out Amazon’s current sale on rugs.

Whether you’re swapping out an old rug that’s worse for wear or you just want to change things up for the summer, these Amazon area rugs are up to 58 percent off with prices starting as low as $90.

To buy: $204 (was $409); amazon.

The perfect luxe-looking area rug, this lagoon and brick-colored style from the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection elevates any space with a pop of muted color. It’s power-loomed with a 100 percent polyester pile, which makes it easy to vacuum and spot-clean if necessary. A five-star reviewer said, “As soon as I unrolled this rug, it immediately warmed the space and changed the whole vibe.”

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.

Did someone say ‘vintage?’ This durable area rug has all the weathered appeal of an heirloom piece, only at a fraction of the price. Best of all, it’s machine washable, which is more than you can say for most other rugs that may shed or break apart upon washing. It’s a great fit for those high-traffic areas of the home since it’s low maintenance and easy to clean. One five-star reviewer wrote, “When I say it’s soft… I mean it’s soft!” also noting that the rug “almost [has] a velvet type feel to it.”

To buy: $116 (was $260); amazon.

For the color shy, this rectangular rug offers texture and pattern without overstating its color. With a subtle sage base, the abstract pattern does most of the work and is versatile enough to go with just about any decor style or motif, but if you do prefer a more vibrant color pattern, the same rug is also available in brighter tones like spice/aqua or terracotta/aqua.

One shopper said it has “soft colors” that tie the room together, adding that it’s plush enough for their three dogs who “also think it’s a great napping spot.”

To buy: $200 (was $479); amazon.

Regularly priced at almost $500, this limited-time deal of 58 percent off is practically unheard of. The subtle color palette and durability make it look and feel extremely high-end, which is why so many five-star reviewers love it. “It is soft without being plush, comfortable to walk over,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it’s also “easy to vacuum, and does not show our black lab’s pet hair.” Another shopper called it “high-quality” noting that it’s “great for an office because it’s very flat.” That means no worrying about an office chair tripping up on the rug every single time you roll back and forth.

To buy: $125 with coupon (was $139); amazon.

To buy: $180 with coupon (was $350); amazon.

Ready to shop these hidden Amazon rug deals? Browse more favorites below that’ll transform any space.

To buy: $187 (was $235); amazon.

To buy: $223 (was $360); amazon.

To buy: $90 (was $100); amazon.