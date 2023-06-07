If You’ve Been Waiting to Buy a New Area Rug, Amazon Is Now Offering Up to 58% Off These Popular Styles

Yes, that includes Loloi rugs.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman. Since she began her career in 2013, her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Parade, Newsweek, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and more. Steph lives in New York with her pomsky, Koda and stans the Oxford comma.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Area Rug Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

The perfect area rug adds texture, pattern, and a pop of color to any room, all while protecting your precious floors from scuffs, scratches, and dust. As long as you make sure to use the best rug pads to prevent slipping and sliding, an area rug can be a beautiful accent piece that makes your home feel warmer and cozier. But as any home decor aficionado knows, rugs are not exactly cheap. If you’re looking to elevate your home with gorgeous patterns and soft textiles (while staying within your budget!), then you have to check out Amazon’s current sale on rugs.

Whether you’re swapping out an old rug that’s worse for wear or you just want to change things up for the summer, these Amazon area rugs are up to 58 percent off with prices starting as low as $90. 

Amazon Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $204 (was $409); amazon.

The perfect luxe-looking area rug, this lagoon and brick-colored style from the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection elevates any space with a pop of muted color. It’s power-loomed with a 100 percent polyester pile, which makes it easy to vacuum and spot-clean if necessary. A five-star reviewer said, “As soon as I unrolled this rug, it immediately warmed the space and changed the whole vibe.”

Amazon Rugland 5x7 Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.

Did someone say ‘vintage?’ This durable area rug has all the weathered appeal of an heirloom piece, only at a fraction of the price. Best of all, it’s machine washable, which is more than you can say for most other rugs that may shed or break apart upon washing. It’s a great fit for those high-traffic areas of the home since it’s low maintenance and easy to clean. One five-star reviewer wrote, “When I say it’s soft… I mean it’s soft!” also noting that the rug “almost [has] a velvet type feel to it.”

Amazon Loloi II Heidi Collection Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $116 (was $260); amazon

For the color shy, this rectangular rug offers texture and pattern without overstating its color. With a subtle sage base, the abstract pattern does most of the work and is versatile enough to go with just about any decor style or motif, but if you do prefer a more vibrant color pattern, the same rug is also available in brighter tones like spice/aqua or terracotta/aqua.

One shopper said it has “soft colors” that tie the room together, adding that it’s plush enough for their three dogs who “also think it’s a great napping spot.”

Amazon Loloi II Skye Collection Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $479); amazon.

Regularly priced at almost $500, this limited-time deal of 58 percent off is practically unheard of. The subtle color palette and durability make it look and feel extremely high-end, which is why so many five-star reviewers love it. “It is soft without being plush, comfortable to walk over,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it’s also “easy to vacuum, and does not show our black lab’s pet hair.” Another shopper called it “high-quality” noting that it’s “great for an office because it’s very flat.” That means no worrying about an office chair tripping up on the rug every single time you roll back and forth.

Amazon RUGGABLE Sarrah Washable Rug

Amazon

To buy: $125 with coupon (was $139); amazon.

Amazon Rugland 8x10 Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $180 with coupon (was $350); amazon.

Ready to shop these hidden Amazon rug deals? Browse more favorites below that’ll transform any space. 

Amazon Becki Owens x Surya Elle Medallion Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $187 (was $235); amazon.

Amazon NuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $223 (was $360); amazon.

Amazon Art&Tuft Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $90 (was $100); amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Shoppers in Their 80's Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner Tout
Shoppers in Their 80s Say Their Skin 'Looks Younger' and Has 'a Glow About It' Thanks to This Gentle Toner
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Wedges are ‘the Most Comfortable Sandals’ They Own
Related Articles
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug Tout
These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is a ‘True Multipurpose’ Tool, According to Shoppers—and It’s Nearly $300 Off at Amazon
Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day
Amazon Bliwov Womens Tank Tops Tout
This $20 Tank Top Is Easy to Style for Summer—and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Deal Tout
This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
This âSmooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistantâ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratingsâand It's 36% Off
This ‘Smooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistant’ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's 36% Off
GLAMBURG Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set Tout
Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day
Wayfair Memorial Day sale Tout
Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Will Save You Up to 70% on Home Goods, Rugs, Patio Decor, and More
Home Decor Roundup: California Casual Tout
These California Casual Home Decor and Furniture Pieces Will Make Your Space Effortlessly Cool—Starting at $8
Home Soft Goods One-Off: Bath Mat Deal TOUT
These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35
BISSELLÂ® MYairâ¢+ Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home Tout
Shoppers Say Bissell’s Popular Air Purifier Helped Their Allergies 'Tremendously’ and It’s Currently 58% Off
Home Decor MDW Roundup Tout
Quick! These Stylish Home Decor Picks From Amazon Are Up to 48% Off for Memorial Day
Amazon Member Only Deals/ Photo Tout
Here are the 30 Best Deals Prime Members Can Score at Amazon Right Now—Starting at $7
Editor-Loved Amazon MDW Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s What I’m Buying From Its 2023 Memorial Day Sale